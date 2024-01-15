“Under Lights, It Comes Alive”: Jay Cutler Explains Why Bodybuilders Tan Their Bodies Before Competitive Shows

Bodybuilding champion Jay Cutler has fans of all ages. Though he retired a decade ago, his fitness regime and content have been admissible throughout the decade and more. Cutler is now rising in fame through his TikTok and shares workout routines with fellow enthusiasts to workout effectively.

Apart from entertaining everyone with his fitness routine and tricks, he also shares some unheard facts from the bodybuilding arena. In a recent video, the Quad Stomp shared knowledge on why bodybuilders tan themselves before shows.

Jay Cutler mentioned that the number one reason is the definition. The bodybuilders want to show more contours. And in that lighting, the bodybuilders’ physiques would look a bit tanner.

“You have to have that advantage, and the tan needs to be even, and under lights, it comes alive.”

Moreover, people who have darker complexions hold up well under the bright lighting of a stage. Even then, these bodybuilders tan themselves with false tanners. The contrast between the sharp stage lighting and darker skin helps define the muscular cut and makes it look more chiseled.

“Anytime you tan, you’re going to look more cut-up. So hit the tanning bed.”

Even the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has spoken up about his experience trying to get the perfect tan. He followed a technique known as the GTL (Gym, Tan, Laundry) method and continued this goal every day. However, let’s take a look in detail at why bodybuilders tan themselves before competitions.

Why do bodybuilders use tanners ahead of the competition?

We have seen competitive bodybuilders covered in gold ahead of the competition. While many of us wonder how or even why it is done, this aspect remains an important element in bodybuilding. This golden hue, completed with the use of fake tan, is used to accentuate the muscles and physique of the bodybuilder on stage.

There are no laid-out parameters for the use of these tanners in the sport. Professional bodybuilders go for a darker tan application to help soak more light on stage, highlighting their features and giving them more prominence. While doing so, it is also an efficient way to hide discoloration in the skin, which can be distracting.

Most bodybuilders achieve this look with the aid of a spray tan (sunless tan), as getting the desired coverage from a sun tan is difficult. The use of other alternatives, like tanning beds, is also not popular since they can expose athletes to the risk of sunburns or even skin cancer due to UV radiation. The aspect of tan isn’t mandatory in the professional bodybuilding federation, but this makes the athletes look their best while also giving them a competitive edge.