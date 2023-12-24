“You Can’t Just Be All One”: Chris Bumstead Announces He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to His New Role in Life After His Extended Break From Training

Celebrations are in order for bodybuilding icon Chris Bumstead after his recent announcement of having a baby girl. The 28-year-old has been on an up-and-up since winning the Mr. Olympia title for the fifth time in a row. And now, with not only a new chapter in life but also a new title of father, Bumstead is all set to embark upon the journey of fatherhood.

Advertisement

Amidst all this, the champion took a month-long break to aid his hair transplant. The consequences of this affected Bumstead on many levels. While he got some quality time to spend with his family, the break ended up impacting his physique. However, now that a baby girl is on her way, he’s determined to play the role of a good father over anything.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1M3Co8gzcz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Bumstead expressed his joy and the balance of energies that he’d need to master in order to welcome his daughter. This meant playing the role of a provider and protector with a gentle demeanor. Acquiring various traits in his life, from being strong to soft, all of them would come together for this special moment. However, he acknowledged:

“The truth is you can’t just be all one, different times will require you to lean more one way or the other, or blend both at the same time.”

And this has somewhat been Bumstead’s image across his private and professional life. The icon has delicately balanced the rope between being a responsible public figure with over 22 million fans and a talented bodybuilder. Somewhere along the line, both roles converge into one. And now, the Canadian icon has another hat to don, which he seems to be the happiest about.

“I’m looking forward to fine tuning how I choose to do this as I step into my role of being a father to our baby GIRL.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0e6xcLAPpC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The mood seems to be shuffling between joy and struggle to get over his fitness break. After having a hair transplant, Bumstead had to take a month-long holiday from the gym to recover properly. And this affected his mental well-being to some extent.

How did Chris Bumstead feel during his break?

In a series of Instagram posts, the bodybuilding champion recounted how his hair procedure forced him to take time off. This resulted in a change in physique—something he had been working on for a long time for the Olympia. He not only had to come to terms with that but also got used to a drastic change in routine.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0hXiXyAYU9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After lamenting the loss of his gains and strength, the 28-year-old finally came up with resolutions. The new year will see a new and improved Bumstead, he promised. And while 2024 will also gift him his biggest reward in the form of a baby girl, he’s currently back on track and aims to get ‘jacked without getting fat’.