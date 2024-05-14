“Used to Do a Lot of Dumb SH*T”: 5-Time Classic Physique Winner Chris Bumstead Recalls His ‘Party’ Version of Himself Without Any Regrets

Bodybuilding enthusiasts who have followed the professional scene for the past five years have seen Chris Bumstead dominate the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique division. However, the bodybuilder has not always been at the top of the sport, as he also had a fair share of ups and downs. Cbum has opened up to his fans about his journey to bodybuilding several times, and in his most recent Instagram post, he recalls a unique version of himself.

During his college years, the reigning classic physique title holder was quite the party animal. While it may seem surprising to people who have never seen the bodybuilder in that illumination, he did provide a few clips of himself partying when he was younger. Cbum underwent a total makeover, but he never regrets his life experience, as he writes:

“Party Chris was crazy. I used to do a lot of dumb sh*t when I was young and I don’t regret it for one main reason, I stopped before it was too late.”

The bodybuilder shared a quote from Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson’s podcast: “There’s something about leaving the party while the party is still fun.” According to Cbum, this reminded him of his entire life because it highlighted it perfectly.

Diving down memory lane, he expresses his fondness for his college days and the companions he formed, who still hold a special place in his heart. However, while enjoying these parties, he also looked for ways to leave these activities and go on to a brighter future, which he now possesses. According to Bumstead, it was an immense sacrifice, and since change is inevitable, he states:

“If there’s anything I’ve learned it’s that the scary decision is usually the right one. Even if it fails, leaving the comfort of where you are now will lead to growth if you’re smart enough to learn from it.”

Life for the Canadian bodybuilder has been a roller coaster ride. He didn’t plan to become a professional bodybuilder or even win a single or numerous Mr. Olympia titles. He never imagined meeting his partner, Courtney King, besides having a baby before the age of thirty.

Cbum was captivated because he stated that life can throw many unexpected things at a person; however, it is up to them to stretch their limits and strive to accept and adapt to the change. Bumstead has had his share of ups and downs, and along the way to his sporting achievement, he has constantly modified his champion mentality.

Chris Bumstead’s Path to Success

Winning Mr. Olympia’s Classic Physique is every bodybuilder’s cup of tea, let alone winning it 5 times, given the level of competition in the sport. Despite the numerous hurdles that came with it, Chris Bumstead consistently defeated them to acquire the crown he presently holds. On Instagram, the bodybuilder defines his “no quit” mentality, which is far more important than receiving any form of trophy.

He explains that unshakeable confidence is never helpful for anyone. It is normal to be terrified of certain situations, but giving up on them is not an option.

Cbum is constantly fighting his demons and striving to attain his ambitions, which he knows he can accomplish if he pushes himself to the limit. However, the bodybuilder also claims that the outcome is irrelevant unless the person has worked hard to achieve their goal.