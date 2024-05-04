“The Amount of Fear She Had...”: Chris Bumstead Pens an Empowering Note for Wife, a Week After Their Child’s Birth

Bradley Shay Bumstead joined the Bumstead family almost a week ago. Her father, Chris Bumstead, has been overwhelmed by her birth, receiving blessings from all over the bodybuilding community. Recently, the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titleholder posted an uplifting message for his wife on Instagram.

The bodybuilder began his touching social media post with a quote and a snapshot of himself kissing his wife on the forehead. This was a special one because he read the entire note to his newborn infant about her adoring mother.

“There is only one thing that I dread, not to be worthy of my sufferings.”

The quote is from Fyodor Dostoevsky, a well-known Russian novelist. Cbum used this the night before King went into labor. While the scenario may appear dramatic, the bodybuilder emphasizes that it was his wife’s first time experiencing natural childbirth. There were many unknowns that she was about to face, which even Bumstead was unaware of, as he states:

“The amount of fear she had about it all was a mirror for the amount of courage such a task would take.”

The Canadian bodybuilder also mentions how there are several ways to find significance in things. However, while searching for it, one may experience fear and pain. He also emphasizes the importance of avoiding negativity in order to devote all of one’s energies to what is most important during difficult times.

Cbum narrates to her newborn daughter how her mother endured a lot of pain and suffering while being strong. She focused on what was most important: safely bringing their baby into the world. Cbum expects her daughter to learn from King’s strength throughout the last nine months, as he writes:

“Believing in someone’s strength and seeing it at its full capacity are a world of difference. I hope that one day you can see the same strength I see in your mother, both in her and in yourself.”

No matter what comes up, Bumstead will be there for the newest member of his family. However, he hopes his daughter will face challenges head-on and emerge stronger than before. The bodybuilder has faced numerous obstacles in his esteemed career, but he has persevered and overcome them all.

Chris Bumstead’s new definition of champion mentality

Since 2019, Chris Bumstead has won the Mr. Olympia title five times in a row. He has overcome numerous hurdles and opponents during this time, establishing himself as a formidable competitor and champion. The Canadian bodybuilder also has his own mindset, which he has refined throughout the years he has competed in the sport.

In his Instagram video, Cbum discusses how the “no quit” mindset is far more significant than any medal. The fear of failure will never go away, but one should never give up and strive to reach their full potential. Cbum explains how one should appreciate oneself for attempting and working hard for their goals, regardless of the outcome. This is what the bodybuilder’s champion mindset suggests, as it has carried him through years of achievement.