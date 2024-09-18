KSI Closes the Book on Jake Paul Fight – Unless ‘The Problem Child’ Agrees to One Condition

The long-awaited clash between KSI and Jake Paul might never happen—unless the ‘Problem Child’ agrees to one condition. Despite years of back-and-forth trash talk, a fight between the two rivals has yet to be booked. KSI has already laid down the terms: Jake has to drop down to 185 lbs if he wants the fight.

According to KSI, it’s non-negotiable. If the younger Paul brother doesn’t make the cut, the fight is off the table. So, it looks like the ball is in Jake’s court now!

In a recent podcast, KSI AKA ‘JJ’ claimed that he knew he could beat Paul but asserted that the latter was ducking him. Claiming that he was ready for the fight, the YouTuber further questioned why Tommy Fury was able to make the weight cut while Paul’s struggling.

“I am ready, I’ve said 186 (pounds) and I am not going to change it. Tommy was able to make it, why is Jake struggling to make it? I am just not going to f**k around anymore. I am done with that. I am going to stick to what I know and fight people that want to fight me.”

“I know i can beat Jake Paul he doesn’t want to fight me, i’m going to be ready at all times at 185 Tommy was able to make it why can’t he” KSI when asked about the Jake Paul fight… pic.twitter.com/IM7xHNK1YR — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) September 17, 2024



In his last fight against Mike Perry, ‘The Problem Child’ weighed in at 196-pounds. So, in order to face KSI he will have to drop down by 10-pounds which is a lot in any combat sport and particularly in boxing. Besides, Paul also has a heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson in November.

So, it seems that there is too much of a discrepancy in weight class for this fight to ever happen. In the meantime, KSI has other big targets on his mind until the Jake fight eventually does take place, unless of course, he agrees to Paul’s 195 lbs proposal.

KSI Eyes Floyd Mayweather

But he’s not going to do that.

Responding to Paul’s suggestion of fighting at 195 lbs, KSI shut it down, saying he’d rather keep fighting veteran athletes like Amir Khan or Floyd Mayweather until Jake “mans up” and makes the weight.

Now, KSI usually fights in the cruiserweight category, with his last bout at a catchweight of 181 lbs. Taking on someone like Paul, who normally weighs around 205 lbs, would be a tough challenge.

There are reasons why weight classes exist. It’s why Conor McGregor can go down to 145 lbs and beat their champion in 13 seconds. Weight classes give naturally heavier athletes an astounding amount of strength.

So, KSI is definitely not doing that, he’s too suave a businessman to fall for the sigma male goading crap. That said, if the money was right…