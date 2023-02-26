WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo & Mike Tyson Pose Together at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia

Finally, the grudge match between the YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is happening in the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia today. The fight was scheduled twice before in 2021 and 2022. However, it never came to fruition. Now we are just hours away from the bout. Interestingly, it is one of the biggest sports events happening this year. Thus, many notable boxers are present at the event, including heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and more.

There were also rumors earlier about the ex-Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, attending the event. Even Jake Paul himself and Piers Morgan confirmed the same. Interestingly, the football legend graced the event today.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mike Tyson together at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is surely a highlight of tonight. However, the meeting between two of the greatest sportsmen on the planet will all be the talk of the town for a while.

Ronaldo, following his exit from Manchester United, signed with Al Nassr FC, a popular Saudi Arabian football club in the Saudi Pro League. Since then, he is been settled in Riyadh.

Ronaldo and Mike Tyson pulled up to Paul vs. Fury 🐐🐐 (via derekwarchisora/IG) pic.twitter.com/VwqyhOgZDP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Tyson has been in Saudi Arabia for almost a week as he attended press conferences and weighs ins for the event. Earlier, Ronaldo was spotted with his son at the event.

However, later Bleacher Report posted a video in which one of the greatest football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, are seen posing together. Many fans were awestruck in the comments section of the post. After all, they are huge sports figures. It was delightful for the fans to watch them pose together.

Paul and Fury agree to an all-or-nothing deal!

There is a lot of animosity between both the young boxers. They have previously taken plenty of verbal shots at each other in their interviews. Even during the press conference, fans got to witness ample trash talk.

During one such exchange, ‘The Problem Child’ offered a deal to Fury. He stated he will pay double the amount of what they already agreed upon if Fury won the fight. But if Paul wins, he will take away everything.

Initially, Fury was a bit hesitant about agreeing to the deal. However, Tommy’s father, John Fury, quickly agreed to Paul’s deal. Now it remains to be seen as to who will earn the bragging rights later after the fight.

What are your thoughts on Paul’s bet? What do you guys think about Ronaldo meeting Tyson?