“Let’s Fight Bro” – N3on Claims He Is Ready for a Boxing Bout Against Jake Paul’s Assistant

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama gave his fans quite a surprise in his recent stream. The streamer claimed that he was prepared to take on a professional boxing fight as he accepted a bout against Jake Paul’s assistant, Derek. For a little context, N3on is a highly controversial live streamer on Kick and is known for his eccentric behavior. Moreover, after his recent breakup with his girlfriend, Samantha “Sam” Frank, N3on got into boxing as a distraction and to rediscover himself.

Since then N3on has been seen spending hours in the gym training for the sport. Surprisingly, the online community loved this change, and after a few weeks of training, he seemed ready to take the next step. Realizing N3on’s love for boxing, Derek, Jake Paul’s assistant, came up with a challenge for the Kick streamer. Derek claimed he wanted N3on to fight him and he was ready to offer $100k if the latter stepped into the ring.

Jake assistant’s call outpic.twitter.com/eXDAk1gIZ5 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 8, 2024

When challenging the Kick streamer, Derek seemed quite confident as he said, “N3on, I hear you want to dedicate your life to boxing. Well, I have already offered you a fight and you ducked me. But I know money talks. That’s $30k right here and I will make it $100k when you step in the f**king ring against me.” Although N3on was streaming when he got a notification about the open challenge, he seemed quite okay with it, and answered, “All right, let’s fight bro.”

N3on agrees to fight Jake’s assistant. pic.twitter.com/72gA5lhGQj — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 8, 2024

Fans believe N3on still isn’t ready for a professional fight

It is important to know that N3on has been training for the sport only for the past few weeks. However, he has had unlimited help from his close friend, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and other content creators like Bryce Hall. In fact, a couple of days ago, N3on had live-streamed his development in Boxing where he was seen taking on several opponents.



Despite being a training stream, the team had a surprise for the streamer. N3on was asked to face a bout against an 11-year-old kid of their choice from the training gym. Although the bout was set to only a single two-minute round, N3on was hit with an amazing combination within the first few seconds. The streamer did try to land a few jabs but was completely overpowered by the kid to the extent of almost a knockout.

Based on his recent showcase of boxing skills, the online community was not confident about N3on facing Derek in a professional bout. People even let the streamer know how he had a lot of room for development. According to them, it would be long before the streamer could stand strong in a spar, let alone professional fights.

People had no belief in N3on entering the ring and fighting Derek. They mocked N3on by calling him a clown and claimed he was just acting to be tough. Moreover, the streamer has been seen hiding behind his security multiple times before, and a commenter asked if he had instructed his security to jump in after getting hit just once.