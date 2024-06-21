UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Reveals Future Three-Year Plan: Boxing Match, Moving Up to 145 lbs, and Having a Kid

June 29, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 29: Sean OÃ¢â‚¬â ¢Malley meets with the press for media day at UFC Apex for UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Connonier – Media Day on June 29, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220629_zsa_p175_036 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Sean O’Malley has already worked out a clear blueprint for his future. The UFC bantamweight champ appeared on the latest episode of Jake Paul’s podcast, where he revealed three primary goals that he would like to accomplish in the next three years of his being.

The combat sports community has been all-eyes on O’Malley’s feud with Ryan Garcia. The boxer and the UFC champ have thrown several shades at each other on social media.

Fans have also imagined the possibilities of these two settling their differences inside a ring. Well, those fans would be pretty pleased with the revelation of the first point in O’Malley’s three-year plan- a “boxing fight”.

However, he sounded a lot more dedicated to his UFC affairs. ‘Sugar’ knew that he has to get through Merab Dvalishvili first to defend his UFC bantamweight gold.

But once that is done, the 29-year-old wants to move up to featherweight and challenge the victor of the highly probable Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria fight, in order to achieve his dream of following in his idol Conor McGregor’s steps and becoming a two-division champion.

After revealing two wishes related to his professional field, fighting, O’Malley also took a turn toward his personal life while mentioning the final goal of his three-year plan. The Montana native revealed that he wanted to have a “few more kids”. Claiming he loves kids, O’Malley said,

“[One] I truly want to get a boxing fight, but I’m not super set on that. [Two] I would beat Merab and then if Max and Ilia fight, I’d move up to 145 [lbs] and fight the winner of that. [Three] Maybe have a few more kids, a little baby. I love kids.”

Well, ‘Suga’ may have revealed that he wants to box, his preferred opponent won’t be available to him for at least a year.

Ryan Garcia suspended for PED use in Devin Haney fight

The controversy related to Garcia’s ostarine usage before his Devin Haney fight recently ended with a one-year suspension verdict for the 25-year-old. Since, then Garcia has announced his retirement from the sport, and tagging Dana White, asking to join the UFC. If he does manage to join the company, O’Malley has to be the first on his mind.

There’s also the case of Conor McGregor threatening to ride him like an ostrich for testing positive for ostarine that the boxer won’t be able to forget for some time. But that match up is farther than Alpha Centauri right now.

Now, if Dana White replies or sees it as another one of Garcia’s ridiculous episodes, only time can tell. But until then, Sean O’Malley can focus on the other two goals he has.