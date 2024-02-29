Devin Haney Humiliates Ryan Garcia Over His Infamous Jump Rope Video Ahead of Their Match

Devin Haney brutally roasted Ryan Garcia. As their fight inches closer, both Haney and Garcia have stepped up the trash talk. Until now, it was mainly ‘KingRy’ that did all the trash-talking. Fans know Garcia for his eccentric training videos that showcase his hand-eye coordination as well as his hand speed. However, one video did not hit the spot with fans, a video of him trying to do tricks while jumping rope. The champion decided to troll him for it on X.

Ryan Garcia posted a video where he is jumping rope, an exercise boxers use frequently. However, he decided to add his flair to it but it looked rather unimpressive. Atleast, Devin Haney was not impressed.

Devin Haney decided to recreate the effort and called it the Ryan Garcia jump rope challenge:

“Ryan Garcia jump rope challenge”

Fans loved the backlash from the champion and believed he won that round of trash-talking. Garcia is yet to respond to Devin Haney’s video.

Amidst all this trash talk, Haney’s father came out claiming his son essentially ‘retired’ Floyd Mayweather after they sparred.

Devin Haney’s father claims there’s a video of Haney and Floyd Mayweather sparring

Devin Haney’s father has come out with a bold claim. Ahead of his next fight against Ryan Garcia, rumors say there is a video of Haney getting beat up in sparring by Gervonta Davis.

However, Haney’s father claims there is also a video of Haney sparring Floyd Mayweather and essentially ‘retiring’ him from the sport:

“He should’ve showed the sparring video of him and Devin…It was 6-0, it wasn’t close, it was like Floyd was looking in the mirror.”

Devin Haney’s father went on to say that it was before the Conor McGregor fight. He also claimed that it was after his spar against Haney that Floyd Mayweather decided to retire.

His father claims ‘Money’ knew the torch had to be passed on and he passed it to Haney.