“$350,000 Just to Take His…”: Fans Go Berserk as Floyd Mayweather Splurges $7,000,000 in Gucci Store

Despite retiring from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather is earning a fortune through his exhibition boxing matches. Enjoying his hard-earned money, Mayweather recently went on a shopping spree, which amazed fans. ‘TBE’ is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. In a career that last over two decades, Mayweather went on to beat some of the biggest names in the sport and retired from professional boxing in 2017. Interestingly, what set him apart from the rest was not just his boxing skills.

Instead, he had a way of making money that was never seen in the history of the sport. Thanks to his business acumen, Floyd Mayweather made a brand out of himself and is to date the richest boxer to have stepped foot in the squared circle.

With this, Mayweather has also acquired a habit of spending enormous amounts of money and he did the same recently while out in South Africa, which has sent the fans into a frenzy.

Fans react to Mayweather’s recent shopping spree

Floyd Mayweather was out in South Africa recently and he decided to visit a Gucci store. While many people dream about buying things from the brand, for Mayweather, it is no big deal.

The 50-0 boxer ended up reportedly spending $7 million at the store. The video was shared by Inside Fighting on Instagram, where Mayweather was seen leaving the Gucci store while surrounded by a number of security guards with assault rifles.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight John Gotti III again?

Despite retiring from the sport of boxing in 2017, Floyd Mayweather has continued to fight in exhibition matchups. He was last seen in action earlier this year against John Gotti III, grandson of former New York crime boss John Gotti.

The fight was called off in the sixth round, and the referee ruled the bout a no-contest, as the two men wouldn’t stop clinching and cursing. Despite that, Gotti III charged at Mayweather and continued fighting, leading to a huge brawl.

Despite the fight ending in a huge brawl, there seem to be speculations about a rematch as it would be a good opportunity for both of them to make a lot of money as they seem to have captivated the fans with their newly formed rivalry.