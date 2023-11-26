“Not Since Muhammad Ali”: Conor McGregor Bestows Ultimate Compliment on Katie Taylor After Her Recent Win

Conor McGregor put Ireland on the map with his meteoric rise in the UFC. While there were fighters from Ireland who had fought in the UFC before McGregor, none achieved the level of fame and success that McGregor did. ‘The Notorious’ takes a lot of pride in representing his country on the global stage. Meanwhile, McGregor has always promoted other Irish athletes as well so that they also stamp their name on the global stage.

Advertisement

Most recently, ‘The Notorious’ got involved with multiple time World champion and Irish boxer Katie Taylor. Taylor is backed by promoter Eddie Hearn who shares a great relationship with Conor McGregor. The Irishman has been rallying for Taylor to fight in her home country for a while now. In October last year, Taylor was beaten by Chantelle Cameron via majority decision at 3Arena in Dublin. The rematch took place yesterday with Taylor coming out on top.

McGregor posted a number of congratulatory messages for Katie Taylor on X. However, the most recent one is probably the highest praise he has given Taylor. He said,

Advertisement

“What a promoter, Eddie Hearn! The primo promoter! A credit to this father! The journey he has taken Katie on all over the world, with mega event after mega event, is one of the best stories in professional boxing history! A movie! Katie is the GOAT! Double Unified World Champion. Olympic Champion. What she wants, she gets. Croke Park? Done. Not since Muhammad Ali, has someone shook up the world like Ireland’s K.T! @KatieTaylor.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1728775637748392379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



While McGregor is doing his best to promote his fellow compatriots, fans have only one question in mind. When will ‘The Notorious’ return to action? Let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor to return at UFC 300?

McGregor entered the USADA testing pool at the start of October. Which means that he will be cleared to compete in April. However, given that UFC’s deal with USADA is expiring on the 1st of January, Conor McGregor can compete a lot earlier.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0FqPmFo8Fe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



UFC 300 is a big milestone for the company. Dana White and his team will be looking to put together the most stacked card possible. And despite his recent results, Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the UFC by a long shot. It would be a disservice if anyone other than McGregor headlines UFC 300.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans can expect McGregor on the card. For the mega event, Dana White will try his level best to get his biggest star on the biggest stage.