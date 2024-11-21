Sylvester Stallone and the WBC Honor Donald Trump With Iconic Belt ‘Celebrating the Greatest Comeback in History’

Donald Trump’s recent victory over Kamala Harris to secure his second term as the 47th President of the United States has inspired a unique celebration. To honor what is being dubbed by Trump supporters as “the greatest comeback in history,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone presented the President-Elect with a custom-designed championship belt.

The symbolic gesture, featuring intricate craftsmanship and bold lettering, was meant to recognize the resilience and determination that marked Trump’s path back to the White House.

Following his victory lap in the otherwise perceived apolitical hallowed ground of the UFC, this is another nod to Trump’s ability to thrive under pressure and make a comeback his opponents never saw coming- the hallmark of a champion!

The WBC President shared a picture of Trump holding up a belt presented by Stallone and called him a great friend to boxing and his late father Joe Sulaiman.

“Just now @TheSlyStallone the @WBCBoxing ambassador who is the greatest representative of boxing presented @realDonaldTrump the Green and Gold belt celebrating the greatest come back in history.

Trump has been a huge fan and supporter of combat sports for a long time and is now being celebrated across the spectrum.

Donald Trump and his entourage steal the show at UFC 309

Trump made a headline-grabbing appearance at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, drawing a thunderous standing ovation from the crowd. The event, headlined by Jon Jones’ commanding win over Stipe Miocic, was already buzzing with excitement, but Trump’s presence took it to another level. Fans and celebrities alike turned out in droves to witness what could be Jones’ final Octagon fight.

The UFC also played a special promo on the jumbotron honoring Trump’s presidency, further igniting the crowd.

Reflecting on the moment, Dana White told TMZ Sports, “The two biggest walkouts that actually shake the arena are President Trump and Conor McGregor.”

Clearly, the former president knows how to steal the show.