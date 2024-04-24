‘100 Million’ Indian Rapper Divine Wowed by Ryan Garcia’s Impressive ‘Bars’ Post Devin Haney Upset

Ryan Garcia is leaving no stone unturned in celebrating his recent victory against the current WBC super lightweight champ, Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. After a controversial post-fight celebration video that showed him smoking and drinking, Garcia took up a much more unorthodox path to relive his victory again. This time his celebration earned him appreciation, with even the renowned Indian rapper, Vivian ‘Divine’ Fernandes, lauding Garcia’s rap skills.

‘KingRy’ took to Instagram to celebrate his win by singing along to his recently released rap song, ‘Blessed, Highly Favored.’ The caption to Garcia’s post also revealed that he would go on a world tour once the music video of his recently released song hits 1M views on YouTube. It read,

“Stream ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’. 1 million streams and I go on WORLD TOUR. I want to go visit everyone!!! Let’s do it at 300k currently. ITS RYAN ️”

Being a professional rapper, ‘Divine’ couldn’t resist applauding Garcia’s “bars” in the video. The ‘100 Million’ rapper holds a massive stature in the Indian hip-hop scene with a plethora of his tracks crossing the coveted 1 million views mark on YouTube. He took to the comments section of Garcia’s post and penned an appreciative comment. It read,

“Ryan with the bars “

Garcia’s caption revealed that his song had 300k views on YouTube when he uploaded the video. It’s only been a day since then, but the way the song has gone viral suggests the boxer might have to fulfill his promise soon.

Ryan Garcia may have to go on a world tour sooner than he expected

Although several combat sports stars have tried out other ventures, not all of them have been successful. However, Garcia made his entry into the world of music in grand fashion. While his song garnered more than 300k views in the first three days of its release, the California native’s Instagram post acted as a catalyst to boost ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’s’ views on YouTube.

Currently, Garcia’s music video has already gained more than 714k views, which proves that ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ earned more than 400k views on YouTube after he posted his Instagram video.

While it’s quite apparent that Garcia expects his song to reach 1 million streams, the current rate at which views are mounting indicates that he may have to plan a world tour sooner rather than later. Moreover, after the famous rapper, ‘Divine’s’ comment on his post, Garcia also might choose the ‘3:59 am’ rapper’s home country of India as one of the performing venues in his World Tour.