“I’m Officially Retired”: Ryan Garcia Announces End of Boxing Career After Controversial Victory Over Devin Haney

Souvik Roy
Published

"I'm Officially Retired": Ryan Garcia Announces End of Boxing Career After Controversial Victory Over Devin Haney

April 19, 2024, Brooklyn, USA: Ryan Garcia misses weight, weighing in at 143.2lbs for his bout with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY. Since he was unable to make weight Garcia will not be eligible to win the title from Haney and the title will become vacant should Garcia win. Brooklyn USA – ZUMAd151 20240419_znp_d151_026 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Ryan Garcia is officially retired from boxing. The 25-year-old has chosen to hang his gloves just months after his dominating win over WBC super lightweight champDevin Haney.

However, given Garcia’s  controversial victory owing to him testing positive for ostarine, and the subsequent criticism, with many of his peers calling for a suspension or a ban could be considered a reason for the same.

So, on the June 19, the 25-yeear-old took to Twitter and announced to the world that he was done with boxing.

The words in his ‘X’ update read,

“I’m officially retired”

As heartbreaking as it is to see a talented boxer at their peak calling it quits on the top of the mountain, fans must do well to remember that Garcia has, as fans would call it, the tendency to just screw with you.

Leading up to the Haney fight, Garcia has proven to be a menace on Twitter, owing to his posting of many conspiracy theories and often indulging in habits that had made people wonder if he were doing okay.

So if he’s actually just retired or if this was another gimmicky tweet or if he realized that the call of his ban for using PEDs was getting stronger, only time can tell. But as of right now, Ryan Garcia is officially retired.

That said, what’s next for the the boxer; a call from the UFC, or does he just want to do megafights?

Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley?

The two have been feuding for quite sometime now. So much so, that there was a point after the Haney fight and the ostarine testing that Conor McGregor had threatened to ride them both like ostriches.

Regardless, the Conor McGregor fight is not even happening in the UFC right now, so to assume the Irishman would be involved in ostrich farming or actual boxing is a bit of a stretch.

However, Garcia and O’Malley had previously committed to a match verbally. Garcia was so confident in his abilities that he was actually campaigning for a MMA fight against the UFC bantamweight champion. So maybe that is a fight fans can look forward to in the future.

All this said, it is still too early to buy into Garcia’s words, perhaps. One needs to just sit down and let things play out and maybe then, we can get a better picture of where Garcia stands right now.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster.

