“I’m Officially Retired”: Ryan Garcia Announces End of Boxing Career After Controversial Victory Over Devin Haney

I’m officially retired — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 19, 2024

As heartbreaking as it is to see a talented boxer at their peak calling it quits on the top of the mountain, fans must do well to remember that Garcia has, as fans would call it, the tendency to just screw with you.

Leading up to the Haney fight, Garcia has proven to be a menace on Twitter, owing to his posting of many conspiracy theories and often indulging in habits that had made people wonder if he were doing okay.

So if he’s actually just retired or if this was another gimmicky tweet or if he realized that the call of his ban for using PEDs was getting stronger, only time can tell. But as of right now, Ryan Garcia is officially retired.

That said, what’s next for the the boxer; a call from the UFC, or does he just want to do megafights?

Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley?

The two have been feuding for quite sometime now. So much so, that there was a point after the Haney fight and the ostarine testing that Conor McGregor had threatened to ride them both like ostriches.

Regardless, the Conor McGregor fight is not even happening in the UFC right now, so to assume the Irishman would be involved in ostrich farming or actual boxing is a bit of a stretch.

However, Garcia and O’Malley had previously committed to a match verbally. Garcia was so confident in his abilities that he was actually campaigning for a MMA fight against the UFC bantamweight champion. So maybe that is a fight fans can look forward to in the future.

Sean O’Malley agrees to fight Ryan Garcia pic.twitter.com/u2FB6ne1Nk — mma casual (@mmafanatixzx) April 23, 2024

All this said, it is still too early to buy into Garcia’s words, perhaps. One needs to just sit down and let things play out and maybe then, we can get a better picture of where Garcia stands right now.