Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ This Weekend

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will be an exciting bout between the two poster boys of the lightweight division. For Garcia, it is an opportunity to get his hands on a world title in just his second try. For Haney, it is an opportunity to derail the Garcia hype train and put an end to his trash-talking. The highly awaited fight takes place this weekend and the hype for it is bigger than ever, in part because of ‘KingRy’s’ antics on social media.

With the event commanding so much attention on social media, the purse would be evidently high for such a blockbuster fight. Promoters usually keep the fight purses private and do not reveal them to the fans. However, Oscar De La Hoya slipped up in an interview with DAZN Boxing:

“Ryan Garcia without a world title is making $30 million he’s probably gonna make the same with Devin Haney”

If what Oscar De La Hoya says is true, Ryan Garcia will make more than double of $30 million if he beats Devin Haney.

Another important thing to note is that Bill Haney previously revealed that the purse split is 55/45 in favor of Garcia. ‘The Dream’ took the pay cut to ensure the fight did not get canceled.

So, as things currently stand, Haney will be earning less than Garcia for the fight. However, following the weigh-ins, ‘KingRy’ now owes the champ a whopping $1.5 million.

Ryan Garcia owes Devin Haney $1.5 million from his purse after failing to make weight

During a press conference in the build-up to the fight, ‘KingRy’ made a bet with Bill Haney. He called for $500,000 per pound over the weight limit for whoever fails to make weight. Unfortunately, Garcia came in at 143 pounds during the official weigh-in, missing weight by 3 pounds.

Garcia’s father discouraged the boxer from taking the bet, probably knowing his son would not make weight. However, now that Garcia has come in 3 pounds overweight, he owes Haney $1.5 million.

Moreover, Garcia’s failure to make weight will make him ineligible to win Haney’s world title, and might even affect payouts. This is because there is usually a penalty in the contract for the fighter who fails to hit the minimum weight limit.