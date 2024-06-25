Teofimo Lopez Vs. Steve Claggett: Date, Streaming Details, Fight Card, and Timings

While bouts against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are Teofimo Lopez’s ultimate goal, he will first have to defend his WBO and Ring titles against veteran challenger Steve Calggett on June 29. Stepping into the ring on a four-fight win streak, Lopez will be determined to take it even further as he faces the Canadian in Miami at the James L. Knight Center.

Riding high on a victory against Jamaine Ortiz in February, the Honduran-American, Lopez is expected to walk out to the ring at approximately 11 PM ET/8 PM PT while the fight card for the event is expected to begin at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. Fight fans in the States can catch the action live on ESPN+ whereas fans in UK & Ireland can tune in to Sky Sports for the live coverage.

Besides the main event’s Super Lightweight action, the fight card is stacked with other exciting bouts including some featherweight and middleweight action. Robeisy Ramirez and Brandon Leon Benitez will lock horns in the co-main event while boxing legend, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh eyes to settle the score with his rival, Sona Akale when they meet for the second time.

In the meantime, Lopez upped the ante ahead of his fight, revealing who ‘Tank’ Davis will go up against next, and contrary to popular belief it’s not Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Teofimo Lopez leaks Davis’ next opponent

After a short hiatus, champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis returned to action this month with a KO victory over fellow southpaw Frank Martin. 14 months after decimating Ryan Garcia, Davis laced the boxing gloves and returned to the ring to successfully defend his title. The W saw him retain his WBA LW title and fans are now hoping to see ‘Tank’ stay more active and take on some of the bigger names in the game.

While promoter Bob Arum opined that he would like to match Davis up against Ukrainian, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez has busted that claim by dropping a new revelation. During an exclusive with The Danza Project, Lopez educated the community, revealing that Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz turned down a fight with him so that he rematch with ‘Tank.’

Well, the two did meet previously in 2021 where Davis won via a unanimous decision after a hard-fought battle, handing the 26-year-old his second loss.