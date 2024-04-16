Alex Pereira Drops New ‘Chama’ Iconic Khaby Lame Celebration Merchandise After Dominating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

UFC 300 lived up to the expectations, especially the main event that featured Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. In their bout, the light-heavyweight champion retained his belt and defeated the American challenger with ease. After knocking him out, he re-created the iconic Khaby Lame celebration, which caught a lot of attention. Lame is a social media influencer, and his signature move is what was replicated by Pereira.

Thereafter, ‘Poatan’ released a new line of merchandise that delineated this celebration. The T-shirt had ‘Chama’ written above the artwork, which is a Brazilian word for ‘flame’. On his Instagram account, Pereira shared the image of the T-shirt and asked millions of his fans to buy the merch. He said,

” Guarantee yours now. Link in bio.”

While the dominant victory established Pereira as one of the UFC greats, this leaves him with a choice of what he wants to accomplish next? The Brazilian has already won championships in two weight divisions. Thus, it might appear as if the champion has nothing much to conquer in the UFC. However, Michael Bisping has a solution.

Michael Bisping suggests the next opponent for Alex Pereira