Alex Pereira Drops New ‘Chama’ Iconic Khaby Lame Celebration Merchandise After Dominating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Harddit Bedi
Published

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jamahal Hill (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 300 lived up to the expectations, especially the main event that featured Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. In their bout, the light-heavyweight champion retained his belt and defeated the American challenger with ease. After knocking him out, he re-created the iconic Khaby Lame celebration, which caught a lot of attention. Lame is a social media influencer, and his signature move is what was replicated by Pereira.

Thereafter, ‘Poatan’ released a new line of merchandise that delineated this celebration. The T-shirt had ‘Chama’ written above the artwork, which is a Brazilian word for ‘flame’. On his Instagram account, Pereira shared the image of the T-shirt and asked millions of his fans to buy the merch. He said,

” Guarantee yours now. Link in bio.”

While the dominant victory established Pereira as one of the UFC greats, this leaves him with a choice of what he wants to accomplish next? The Brazilian has already won championships in two weight divisions. Thus, it might appear as if the champion has nothing much to conquer in the UFC. However, Michael Bisping has a solution.

Michael Bisping suggests the next opponent for Alex Pereira

According to Bisping, the next tough match-up for Pereira is Magomed AnkalaevThe former UFC champion hyped up the 31-year-old and opined that he possesses a style that would pose significant problems for Alex Pereira. This would make the bout much more interesting. Post UFC 300, Bisping said,

“The logical match-up should be Magomed Ankalaev. He is a man that is going through the entire division. He only got one loss on his record to Paul Craig in a very stunning fashion. You know, Magomed Ankalaev is a terrible match-up for him as well stylistically.” 

Indeed, this bout, given their styles is quite intriguing for reasons more than one. Meanwhile, Pereira has been vocal about making a quick turnaround and competing in the month of May itself in Brazil. While that request has been denied by Dana White, it remains to be seen whether the Magomed Ankalaev fight comes to fruition.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

