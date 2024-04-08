Eddie Hearn Aligns With Canelo Alvarez’s $150,000,000 Demand for David Benavidez, Debunks ‘Scared’ Allegations

Canelo Álvarez is right to demand $150 million, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn is the Chairman of Matchroom Sport and is a prominent figure in boxing. He is a promoter for the likes of Anthony Joshua and has made some massive fights in the past. Hearn recently spoke about Alvarez’s demands of $150,000,000 to fight David Benavidez next. Canelo Álvarez is the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion and has recently made it clear that he fights only to further his legacy.

Advertisement

Thus, the undisputed champion does not think that the fight makes sense since Benavidez has nothing to offer. He wants to make blockbuster fights. Reflecting on the ongoing controversy, Eddie Hearn spoke about the situation between Alvarez and David Benavidez in a recent interview with FightHubTv on YouTube. He said,

“I don’t know how serious he was about the 150 or 200 (million), but why not? Give him your number…..But one thing I know about Saul is, he ain’t afraid of anyone. He has no problem fighting David Benavidez.”

Advertisement

Eddie Hearn stated that Canelo Alvarez is not scared of fighting anyone. This was a reference to when David Benavidez called out Alvarez for ‘ducking him’ in the past, saying the champ does not want to fight him. However, as is evident from his resume, Alvarez is not the one to back down from a good fight. Having squared off against the likes of Jermell Charlo and Dmitrii Bivol, he never shied away from fighting the top athletes in the division.

The champ does not care what the people think of him not taking the Benavidez fight, rather he wants to do what he feels is right. Alvarez recently justified why he can never truly satisfy his fans.

Canelo Álvarez has defended himself against fans demanding the David Benavidez fight

David Benavidez is arguably one of the best fighters in the 168-pound division at the moment and Canelo has not fought him yet. Sitting down with LA Times Espanol, paraphrased by Michael Benson on Twitter, Alvarez defended himself against the fans, saying,

“The truth is I’ve always fought those who people say I don’t want to fight. I am in a position I have earned – where I can do whatever I want to do…they (fans) are never pleased with anything. I will do what I want to do.”

Advertisement

According to Canelo Álvarez, the fans are not happy no matter who he fights. They will always want more. Thus, Alvarez concluded that he will now fight only for himself because the demands from the fans are never-ending. Alvarez will now take on Jaime Munguia in his next fight on May 4, much to the dismay of the fans who wanted to see the Benavidez fight.