“Can’t Even Say Stick to Boxing”: Tyson Fury’s Brother Tommy Ridiculed by Fans After Embarrassing Soccer Kick Fail

Tommy Fury’s time at the recent UNICEF Soccer Aid charity match did not go to plan. Although the British boxer has played charity matches before, this one was a memorable one. Memorable for the fans of course, not so much for Fury as a miskicked ball has him getting trolled again.

A video of him failing to kick the ball that’s laid right at his feet has gone viral on social media. Netizens did not waste time creating memes and trolling him for his soccer-playing ability or the lack thereof.

Fans could not comprehend how he could miss the ball from such a close range,

“How on earth does Tommy Fury manage to miss the ball from there”

This fan trolled Tommy Fury’s soccer abilities as well as his boxing abilities when he said,

“I can’t even say stick to boxing Stick to Love Island bro”

This fan was laughing uncontrollably as he poked fun at ‘TNT’ for being bad at both boxing and soccer,

“No way you can be this bad at football AND boxing “

One fan even went as far as to call him the worst soccer player he has ever seen,

“This guy is the worst footballer I have ever seen”

Tommy Fury did not have a very successful game either. The Brit has played in the Soccer Aid charity match multiple times now, but his soccer skills, akin to his boxing skills do not seem to be improving.

He had another hilarious moment in the match when he rolled the ball in during a throw-in, which made Eden Hazard laugh.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard laughs at Fury’s peculiar throw-in technique

Tommy Fury’s 2024 Soccer Aid charity match highlights are turning into memes. The boxer played as an attacker for the World XI team.

During the play, the ball went out of bounds, and ‘TNT’ grabbed the ball to take a throw-in. However, in a hilarious turn of events, he rolled the ball in like a bowling ball.

After watching him do that, Eden Hazard started laughing and picked the ball up to retake the throw. Luckily for the World XI team, the referee did not call for a foul throw.

In Soccer, it is standard practice to execute a throw-in by throwing the ball from above your head with your feet touching the ground. However, it seems Fury did not get the memo. Or maybe he was just messing around.

Tomy Fury comes from a family of old Manchester United fans, so it’s not like he’s unaware of the sport. Regardless, his antics make the match fun to watch. And given that this was for charity, we would just like to say, well done Tommy!