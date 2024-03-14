Chael Sonnen Roasts Mike Tyson’s Latest Training Video, Giving Tips on How to ‘Properly’ Fake It

Chael Sonnen blasted Mike Tyson for his ‘fake’ training video. ‘Iron’ Mike is currently preparing for his next bout against Jake Paul on July 20. The 57-year-old former world champion will look to beat the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the ring. Ahead of their fight, Paul faced a lot of criticism for picking an opponent who is almost 60 years old. In a recent tweet, Sonnen called out the former heavyweight champion for his training video.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson uploaded a short training montage on X and captioned it saying, “It’s day 1…the fun has just begun.” However, Sonnen was not impressed.

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen was of the opinion that Mike Tyson only hit the mitts for a few seconds and did not actually train. He gave Tyson advice on how to fake a training video.

“In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first.”

Chael Sonnen believed Tyson was faking the training session since he was not sweating. However, fans in the comments section roasted Sonnen saying those 5 seconds of training are all ‘Kid Dynamite’ would need to beat him.

Shortly after the fight announcement, Sonnen shared his views on the fight and predicted that the fight would be a flop and would not sell.

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will flop

Chael Sonnen does not believe the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will sell. The fight takes place on July 20 in a historic first Netflix exclusive. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with an 80,000-seat capacity will be hosting the coveted showdown. However, Sonnen believes that the fight will not be able to sell so many tickets.

“You think this is gonna draw more than Tyson vs Roy? You think it’s gonna draw more than Fury vs Francis? This is going to look ridiculous in an 80,000 seat arena…. It’s a FLOP.”

However, Chael Sonnen’s prediction may not be true. Jake Paul does a very good job of selling his fights and he is taking on boxing royalty. On the other hand, Mike Tyson fans are a force to be reckoned with, and an opportunity to see ‘Kid Dynamite’ in the ring again does not come very often.