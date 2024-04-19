“Could Be Genius”: YouTuber True Geordie Speculates Ryan Garcia Using Tyson Fury and Muhammad Ali Inspired Strategy Ahead of Devin Haney Bout

The time for talking is almost over. In a few days from now, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be able to settle all of their differences in the boxing ring in front of millions watching around the world. Heading into the fight, there has been a lot of focus on Garcia’s mental health and if he was a 100% going into the fight. While that might be a concern for many, for YouTuber True Gerodie it might be a sign of a genius.

True Geordie, also known as Brian Davis is a massive combat sports fan. He often posts videos before big fights dissecting the buildup and offering his predictions for the fight. The 37-year-old put out a video sharing his thoughts on Garcia’s mental health. The video was titled,“Ryan Garcia has MENTAL EVALUATION before Devin Haney Fight!’. In the video he said,

“Ryan Garcia might be one of my favourite fighters in the world… I am still unsure as to how much of this is an act and how much of this is real… We’ve all seen even Kanye West has shown similar signs to Ryan Garcia. So it does feel there is some legitimacy to this. But on the other hand, I think he is also semi aware of what he is doing. And is also tapping into what Tyson Fury, Muhammad Ali have done in freaking out your opponent… It could be genius.”

Geordie pointed out that Garcia is going up against one of the most defensively sound boxers in the world right now in Haney. In order to overcome him, Garcia will have to rattle him mentally and make him fight in a style that is not natural to him. According to Geordie, Garcia’s recent antics might be his way of rattling Haney.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney agree on a $500,000 bet

The final press conference between the two fighters took place a few hours back. As expected, the press conference was filled with a number of bizarre moments, mainly from the Garcia camp. The ‘King’ had to be stopped multiple times on the microphone as he exceeded all profanity limits. However, an interesting development that emerged from the press conference is a bet between Garcia and Haney.



The two men agreed to a $500,000 wager per pound of missed weight. ‘The Dream’ and ‘King’ are supposed to weigh in on Friday morning and the weight limit for the fight is set at 140-pounds.