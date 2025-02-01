David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for ‘The Mexican Monster’ and Cuban Star This Weekend

: DAVID BENAVIDEZ weighed at 174.2lbs and DAVID MORRELL weighed at 174.2lbs both ready for tomorrow nightÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s boxing fight for PBC Prime boxing at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250131_zsp_o117_058 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This weekend, boxing fans are in for a treat with the highly anticipated fight between David Benavidez and David Morrell. As these two talented fighters prepare to square off, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding not only the action in the ring but also how much each fighter stands to earn.

After being unable to secure a fight with Canelo Alvarez, both fighters moved up to light heavyweight, with a potential shot at the undisputed light heavyweight championship now on the line this Saturday.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KO) has had a dominant career, holding the WBC super middleweight title twice, though his path was interrupted by suspensions and a failure to make weight. He later moved up to 175 pounds and claimed the WBC interim title. Morrell (11-0, 9 KO) was also a former Canelo contender and made his own jump to light heavyweight, winning the “regular” title.

Both men have struggled at times with endurance and tough opponents, but now they’ll face off for a title shot against the winner of Beterbiev vs. Bivol. It’s a massive fight for both.

A big payday on the line for both men

Benavidez has been earning big paydays throughout his career, with his purse for his fight against Caleb Plant reported at $3 million guaranteed, plus an additional $1.5 million for his fight with Demetrius Andrade. For his battle with Oleksandr Gvozdyk, it was reported that he earned a total of $8 million, including pay-per-view revenue. For this upcoming fight, Benavidez is expected to make around $2 million, with the potential to earn up to $6.5 million if the pay-per-view sales surpass 850k.

On the other hand, Morrell, who has been undefeated since his pro debut in 2019, is also a fighter to watch. He’ll be facing Benavidez this weekend for the WBA light heavyweight title, which he won by defeating Radivoje Kalajdzic. Morrell’s base purse for the fight is $500k, and with pay-per-view sales hitting 850k, his total earnings could soar to $1.5 million. It’s shaping up to be a massive weekend for both fighters.

Where and how to watch Benavidez vs Morrell

The fight goes down on February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you are an existing Prime customer, you can watch all the action on Prime Video. The PPV is priced at $79.95. If not, you might have to pay $8.99 a month to get a subscription.

But to watch the ad-free version, you will have to pay $11.98/month. There are multiple subscription plans in place with discounts available for children.

So set your alarms and tune in, we are in a scorcher!