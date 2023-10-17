With Conor McGregor’s Support, $400,000 Poorer Dillon Danis Threatens to Take Legal Action Against Logan Paul

The fighting community felt that BJJ star Dillon Danis’ performance against YouTuber turned-boxer Logan Paul was underwhelming. However, his training partner since 2016, Conor McGregor, was full of praise for Dillon Danis. Evidently, both shared heartwarming tweets about each other. Now, amidst the Irishman’s support, ‘El Jefe’ revealed his plans to take legal action against Paul. In one of his recent tweets, the Bellator veteran revealed that multiple offenses could be committed by Paul’s camp. Thus, it may warrant legal consequences. This would be the second judicial action of their matchup, as earlier Danis had faced a $400,000 costing case from Maverick’s fiance Nina Agdal.

Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danin via disqualification last weekend at Misfit boxing co-main event in Manchester, England. At the end of the sixth round, ‘El Jefe’ attempted to grapple with ‘The Maverick‘, prompting security to step inside the ring. The BJJ star would claim that this warrants an immediate disqualification. Thus, changing the outcome of the fight.

Dillon Danis ready for legal action against Logan Paul after support from Conor McGregor

The former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis both exhibit similar outspoken character and bold personality. This is evident from their social media antics.

After the fight, Danis believes that he delivered a commendable performance by surviving the six rounds without getting knocked out. However, the viewers had higher expectations from the BJJ star and criticized him for his passive approach to the fight.

Despite that, ‘El Jefe‘ has marched forward, threatening legal actions against Paul in order to alter the result of their fight in his recent tweet. He wrote:

“There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today.“

The BJJ star left the fighting community underwhelmed by his approach to the fight. However, his friend ‘The Notorious‘ did not share the same sentiment.

McGregor and Danis’ heartfelt tweets for each other

The Bellator veteran first joined the Irishman’s camp to aid him in preparations for the Nate Diaz fight. Since then, he has become a quintessential member of McGregor’s camp.

Displaying their comradery, Danis shared a post of appreciation for his ‘brother’. He thanked the UFC star for guiding him in life and claimed that he will always have the Irishman’s back.

In response, the first UFC double-division champion also shared a few words of appreciation towards him. While replying to the tweet, McGregor wrote about how he was proud of Danis and his promotional skills.

Whether Danis ever enters the boxing ring again remains to be seen. However, with his promotional skills, he proved that he can elevate interest in his fights. Moreover, with McGregor’s support, the fans will always want to see him compete.