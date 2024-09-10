“Don’t Miss”: Mike Tyson Makes a Comeback This Weekend—Not as a Fighter, but as a Commentator

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City Featuring: Mike Tyson Where: New York, New York, United States When: 19 Aug 2024 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx instar54035630

Mike Tyson is stepping back into the boxing world this weekend, but not in the capacity might expect. The legendary fighter returning not as a competitor—just yet—but as a commentator. Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul in November, Tyson will be lending his voice and expertise to the of MMA.

Fans are excited to see ‘Iron’ Mike back in the mix, offering his unique insight from ringside before his official return to the ring. It’s a warm-up for Tyson’s real comeback, and you won’t want to miss it!

Mike Tyson is heading to the Capital Region for the upcoming Cage Wars event at the Rivers Casino & Resort on Friday, Sept. 13. He’ll be joining his son, Amir, to provide live ringside commentary for Cage Wars 67.

Cage Wars is primarily an MMA promotion and has put on over 50 different MMA events in the past.

Also another interesting thing to note is that the venue holds historical significance for Tyson and his fans. This is the place where Tyson made his professional debut.

Yes, on March 6, 1985, an 18-year-old Tyson made a statement by dominating Hector Mercedes with a first-round TKO, marking the start of his legendary boxing career. Almost four decades later, Tyson returns to the venue in a very different role.

The gig comes a few months before he returns to the boxing ring to take on Jake Paul. The fight was supposed to have taken place in August but a health scare for Tyson forced both parties to postpone it.

Now, the match now takes place in November with Tyson looking to silence doubters who believe he is too old for this.

Ngannou issues a warning to Jake Paul ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Francis Ngannou is backing Mike Tyson to take down Jake Paul in their upcoming fight. Having trained with Tyson for his fight against Fury, Ngannou has no doubts about the legend’s ability. “Yeah, I think Tyson will beat you,” Ngannou told Paul on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast.

“I’ve seen how Tyson moves – he’s still got it. Either way, I think Mike will beat you.”

Ngannou went on to praise Tyson’s unique skill set, warning Paul to be on high alert.

“Mike is something else. He’s a specimen. He’ll move from side to side without you even knowing—watch out for everything.”

With that kind of endorsement from Ngannou, it’s clear Paul has a tough fight ahead of him. However, Ngannou’s confidence in Tyson is not something that has been echoed by the wider MMA community.

Most believe that Tyson is way to old and that the fight will end badly for him against Paul. Fortunately or unfortunately, whichever way the fight goes, the only things that matters right now is that the die has been cast. So either Jake Paul hurts Tyson in November and gets hated forever by every living soul on the planet or Tyson puts an end to his remarkable progress in the sport.