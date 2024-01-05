Oscar De La Hoya Eyes Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia for March: “Alongside Teofimo”

It seems boxing fans are in for a stacked year, with numerous dream matches on the horizon, from Fury vs. Usyk to Alvarez vs. Benavidez. Discussing one of these dream fights, Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney, it appears closer than expected. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Oscar De La Hoya provided an update on the fight, stating it might take place in March. Negotiations are underway, and they are confident about making it happen.

Advertisement

Garcia, who may have suffered his first professional defeat against Gervonta Davis, has moved past it with a victory over Oscar Duarte. On the flip side, Haney continued his dominant career with his 31st win against Regis Prograis. After Garcia challenged Haney on the internet to sign the contract and ‘Dream’ responded positively, it’s safe to say that this is the next big boxing fight to happen. Oscar De La Hoya confirmed it as the next big fight, expressing confidence that he’ll make it happen.

“That’s the next fight that we wanna make. Ryan Garcia gave me specific instructions to make this fight and we’re gonna make it. And Haney being the top dog at 140 alongside Teofimo is a tremendous talent. First thing first we gonna start the official negotiations after this fight Saturday and talk to whoever is in charge with Haney and get this fight to happen. I think this fight can easily be made..”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Golden Boy Promoter shared the tentative date for this matchup and said he is eyeing March for it to take place. Talking about this fight, he was hopeful about it, given both boxers are the face of boxing and coming with solid wins.

According to him, it is not only a fight that will make the boxers happy, but it will also make promoters, fans, and everyone happy with this. They have a history against each other, and this fight will mark their 7th encounter, making it their first professional boxing match against each other. And now they are taking shots against each other on social media.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Social Media Banter

Since the relationship between ‘KingRy’ and Oscar De La Hoya turned bitter, the Mexican star boxer has been seen hanging out with Floyd Mayweather a lot. Recently, Ryan Garcia was spotted with Mayweather, prompting Devin Haney to take a shot at him, stating that ‘Money’ Mayweather won’t save him in his fight against Haney.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1742548450015609195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

And Devin also shared a screenshot of him sending this message to Ryan Garcia directly. To which ‘KingRy’ replied, ‘Cry me a river.’ Like this, there were other messages taking shots at each other. Indeed, ahead of the matchup, this banter will make the fight more sellable and add a layer of excitement to it. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winner in this fight.