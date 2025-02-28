‘Devil Sh*t’: Gervonta Davis Accuses Boxers of Selling Their Soul to Turki Alalasikh, Calls Out Saudi Scorecard Controversy

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis reacts to his victory by knockout against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saudi influence in boxing has more or less been seen as a blessing for long-time viewers who want to see interesting matchups between top pugilists. However, former three-division world champion Gervonta Davis remains skeptical of the kingdom and its agent, Turki Alalshikh.

Alalshikh has managed to rope in the who’s who of boxing, from promoters like Eddie Hearn to boxers like Tyson Fury, Oleksander Usyk, Canelo Alvarez, and Terence Crawford, amongst others. He has also ensured the purchase of the classic boxing magazine “The Ring”, which now acts as a mouthpiece for his regime in the sport.

So ‘Tank’ Davis is right to be concerned. In an interview ahead of his next fight, Davis expressed his discomfort with the direction the sport was headed, particularly regarding the involvement of Saudi money.

Likening the situation to “some devil sh*t“, he said, “It’s like people selling themselves, like even in the picture where everybody was in the room, that s*it looked like some devil sh*t…like they sold their soul.” But what exactly has him worried?

Gervonta Davis just said it looks like boxers are selling their souls to Turki Alalshikh on “some devil shit” pic.twitter.com/9yRLhDHb4S — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 27, 2025

It’s the integrity of the sport that is at stake, he believes. To be fair, after the farce that went down during the Hamza Sheeraz and Carlos Adamos fight, he does have a point.

The WBA champ took issue with a moment during “The Last Crescendo” event, where Alalshikh was seen informing Sheeraz mid-fight that he was down by two points on the scorecards. Davis found this interaction suspicious, questioning the fairness and transparency of the judging process.

“And you seen how the guy (Turki Alalshikh) looked at the scorecard, come on fam”, he added, insinuating foul play.

‘Tank’s’ comments are among the strongest criticisms of Saudi Arabia’s role in boxing from a high-profile fighter. The question now is whether other boxers will follow suit or if the financial incentives will keep most fighters silent.

For now, Saudi Arabia remains the home of boxing’s biggest fights, but Davis’ remarks highlight a growing unease about what that dominance might mean for the future of the sport.

As a matter of fact, ‘Tank‘ even doubts the motive behind some of the big-name fights being pulled off in the desert kingdom.

Davis Sounds Off on Crawford vs. Canelo

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez is arguably the biggest boxing event on the 2025 calendar, but Davis doesn’t quite trust the spirit in which the matchup has been made.

Crawford is set to move up two weight classes to challenge Canelo. Many believe that jumping 14 pounds to face one of the toughest fighters in the sport may be an insurmountable challenge, even for someone of Crawford’s skill level. So why would he take the fight?

Davis claims there’s a simple reason : money. He bluntly summed it up in four words—“Crawford needs the money.”

Expanding on his thoughts, Davis also questioned how Crawford has managed to maintain his strength and durability in recent years, hinting at suspicions regarding his association with Victor Conte’s SNAC Nutrition program.

He even referenced Crawford’s past fight against Yuriorkis Gamboa, where he was visibly hurt, and suggested that his sudden physical transformation was suspicious, to say the least.

Gervonta Davis: “Didn’t he(Terence Crawford) get hurt by Gamboa?! How the F*CK has he been looking this strong the past years?! He ain’t been getting clipped or nothing. That’s that SNAC sh*t! I’m telling you & that guy(Victor Conte) who’s a part of it been caught before..he went… pic.twitter.com/C8uQnFAZOx — Danny (@dantheboxingman) February 27, 2025

Crawford, who has openly stated his dislike for Davis, will likely respond to these accusations in the coming days.