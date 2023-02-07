Sneako Left ‘Tear-Eyed’ After Watching Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate With Daughter

Controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate has been all over the news over the past few weeks. Because of his recent charges against money laundering and human trafficking, his already spoiled and villainous image is now more crucified.

After having risen to fame last year, Andrew Tate has always found himself amongst controversies. Often criticized for being misogynistic, Tate is now also being called a criminal.

However, people who have met the former kickboxer in person and have seen his true side have stuck by him and also stood up for him in these tough times, including popular internet star Sneako.

Sneako gets emotional after seeing Andrew Tate with Tristan Tate’s daughter

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been in jail since December 29th after being charged with money laundering and human trafficking. Even though they have claimed to be innocent, the two are still in police custody.

Popular internet star Sneako recently stood up for them and urged the authorities to free the Tate brothers during his live stream. He also got emotional after seeing a wholesome video of Andrew Tate with Tristan Tate’s daughter.

It’s safe to say Sneako felt emotional after seeing the good side of Andrew Tate who claims to have been wrongfully accused. Moreover, it is worth noting that he has met the Tate brothers in person as well and had nothing but nice things to say about them. That said, it remains to be seen as to when the two get out of jail.

‘Top G’ pledges to start a charity to help wrongfully accused men

As mentioned earlier, the former kickboxer and his brother have claimed to be innocent a number of times. However, the Romanian authorities have continued to keep them in detention until the investigation is completed.

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

Having pleaded to be innocent and still being kept in detention, Andrew Tate certainly feels that he is being wrongfully done here. In an attempt to help men like him who are being wrongfully accused of something or the other, the former kickboxer has pledged to start a charity to counter this problem while his trial goes on. Moreover, he also pledged a hefty sum of $100 million dollars for the same.

As of now, the Tate brother will remain in custody till the end of February. They have also hired a new attorney, Tina Glandian, who is famous for handling such high-profile cases. Fans will now wait till the next hearing for an update on the Tate brothers.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing case of the Tate brothers? What is your reaction to the video of Tate?