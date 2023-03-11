Nate Diaz Irked by Mike Tyson Praising Conor McGregor Despite His Loss to Floyd Mayweather: “I Took Him Out in 8 Mins”

When Conor McGregor joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he appeared like an unstoppable train. ‘The Notorious’ not all racked up back-to-back victories in his fights, but also won them in stunning fashion. However, one fighter seemed to have McGregor’s number, and that was none other than the Stockton slugger Nate Diaz. In 2016, two of the biggest stars of MMA were set to collide inside the UFC cage. There was a lot of lead-up to the bout. Especially, McGregor left no stone unturned to mentally destroy Diaz. But Diaz was unfazed. He finally got the best of McGregor at UFC 196 in Las Vegas.

Stockton’s second child defeated the Irishman via submission in the second round. It was McGregor’s first defeat in the UFC. The Californian silenced the noise around Dublin’s very own.

They went on to compete again in the same year. Only this time, McGregor avenged his loss via a split decision. The score is equal now, and it has been six years since the fight. But still, the rivalry between them is fresh as also seen in Diaz’s recent tweet.

Nate Diaz takes a verbal shot at Mike Tyson for praising Conor McGregor

Following the two fights with Diaz, McGregor went on to become the dual-weight UFC champion. Later, to mark his legacy in combat sports history, ‘The Notorious’ challenged Floyd Mayweather in boxing.

It was one of the biggest crossovers in the history of the sport. However, Mayweather retained his undefeated record by stopping McGregor in the tenth round. Although the Irishman lost, he showed good skills against a seasoned boxer like ‘TBE.’

One of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history also landed McGregor’s performance against Mayweather on his podcast a few years back. The clip went viral. Even Diaz saw the clip, but he wasn’t convinced by Tyson’s statement.

The Stockton slugger posted the clip on his official Twitter account while expressing resentment towards Mike Tyson’s words. “I took him all the way out in about 8 minutes,” Diaz also wrote.

Diaz and McGregor agree to a trilogy

The fights between Diaz and McGregor delivered the expected action and also did huge business for the promotion. It is among the highest pay-per-view-selling UFC bouts of all time. Thus, a trilogy was always in the talks.

However, due to official formalities, the third fight never happened. Now although McGregor is still with the UFC, Diaz left the promotion last year. But there is still hope.

Before leaving the promotion last year, Diaz, in an interview, clearly stated that he was open for the third fight. And might also return to UFC for the same in the future if it happens. Meanwhile, McGregor also agreed with Diaz about the trilogy. Thus, it is still a possibility. But it is hard to say when.

Do you think the trilogy can take place sometime in the future? What are your thoughts on Diaz’s tweet?