Devin Haney’s Father Bill Breaks Down Legal Action Against Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya: “Lawsuits Are Part of Business”

Ryan Garcia keeps finding himself in trouble time and again. But this time, he has managed to drag promoter Oscar De La Hoya into his mess as well. Devin Haney is suing ‘KingRy’ for ‘battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment’ following their boxing fight in April that saw Garcia win with PEDs in his system. Haney’s father Bill has now explained how they want to proceed with the case.

Haney and his team are claiming that Garcia inflicted physical and mental harm on ‘The Dream’ since he had taken a banned substance ahead of their fight.

As it turns out, Bill has also gotten involved in the action.

In a recent video posted to social media, Haney Sr. claims that with the help of his son’s promotion company, he has decided to sue both Garcia and his promoters as part of the business in the new ‘Devin Haney era’.

“We thankful to Devin Haney in stepping up and allowing us to do our job with Devin Haney promotions and sue the entire outfit….Lawsuits are part of business, so welcome to boxing.”

Naturally, ‘KingRy‘ is not taking all this disrespect sitting down and is now looking to take matters into his own hands.

‘KingRy’ better call Saul

Garcia is being his usual trolling self on social media. Ever since news of the lawsuit broke, he has been mercilessly trolling both Bill and Devin Haney.

In a recent tweet, he reacted to ‘The Dream’s‘ father revealing another lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions as well. Garcia is now left with no option,

“I have no other choice but to sue him”

According to his tweet, ‘KingRy’ will look to file a lawsuit against Bill Haney the grounds of which remain confusing to most. Perhaps, a call to Saul Goodman will help his case. Mr. Goodman, of course is a fictional character who’s famous for solving unsolvable problems, except one that revolves around winning an Emmy.

Now, getting back to Garcia, the boxer is no stranger to lawsuits, having had his fair share of legal troubles in the past. However, this is the first time an opponent has sued him after a fight.