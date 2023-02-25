Will Cristiano Ronaldo Attend Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Tonight in Saudi Arabia?

Jake Paul will go head to head against his bitter rival Tommy Fury inside the squared ring tomorrow. It is a much-anticipated boxing match given the animosity between Fury and Paul. Previously, the fight was set to take place twice. However, both times, the fight got canceled. Interestingly, this time we have come very close to the bout which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh. There are also a few notable names competing on the fight card.

Many prominent names, including heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, who was also seen at the press conference, will attend the much-anticipated event. Now, to add to the excitement, it is reported that football legend Cristiano Ronaldo will also attend the event.

Jake Paul claims Cristiano Ronaldo will attend his fight

‘The Problem Child’ is religiously promoting his fight, as it is one of the biggest in his career. Ahead of the bout, Paul joined Piers Morgan for an interview, where he talked about Ronaldo attending the event.

When Morgan asked if the ex-Manchester United star will attend the fight, Paul responded by saying he had heard rumors about the same. However, later near the end of the interview, Morgan confirmed Ronaldo had texted him and said he will attend the fight.

Since it is one of the biggest sports events of the year happening in Saudi Arabia. And even Ronaldo is settled in Riyadh after his transfer to Al Nassr FC, a popular Saudi Arabian football club in the Saudi Pro League. It is possible that the football star will attend the event.

‘The Problem Child’ over the years

Jake Paul has become one of the most prominent names in combat sports. Although at the beginning he was just a YouTuber turned professional boxer, Paul proved why he is one of the best in the game.

He has won over the likes of Tyron Woodley (twice, once via knockout) and Anderson Silva. Paul currently holds a record of 6-0 under his name. Four out of his six wins have come via a KO/TKO. Thus, his resume speaks enough for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

However, his naysayers have always questioned the choice of opponents. He is even accused of choosing opponents who are out of their prime or are old. Thus, in Tommy Fury, Paul will face a young and tougher prospect.

If ‘The Problem Child’ defeats Fury, this could be a great win in his career. He might also shut his naysayers once and for all. However, if Paul sees a defeat tomorrow, his boxing reputation will take a huge hit.

What are your predictions for the Fury vs. Paul fight? What do you guys think about Ronaldo attending the event?