Devin Haney Refuses to “Shed Blood on Another Muslim” as N3on Confronts About His Old Tweets

Devin Haney is not a man to be trifled with. The former Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world is a lethal machine inside the boxing ring. Recently, content creator N3on got into boxing and has been sparring a lot. He has somehow gained the confidence to call out the former Champion Haney during a livestream on Kick. Haney did not take the threat lightly and he responded on X sternly, with a request to the content creator.

N3on is a streamer who live streams regularly. Fans know him for his awkwardness and element of humor. However, he took things a little too far by calling out Devin Haney on Kick.

The 19-year-old called out Haney saying he didn’t know they had beef. He asked the champion to come say it to his face the next time they meet. The champ responded by saying:

“I would never shed blood on another Muslim.. unless I feel threatened.. don’t make me feel threatened Astaghfirullah”

Devin Haney requested the streamer to not make him feel threatened. Not out of concern for himself, but out of concern for what he would do to N3on.

The streamer instantly regretted his decision of calling out Haney as he later revealed on stream.

N3on reacts to Devin Haney’s tweet and asks for forgiveness from the champion

N3on instantly regretted his decision to call out Devin Haney. The streamer did it to look tough in front of the camera and his friends in the moment.

While on stream, he read out Haney’s tweet and was frightened. He read the tweet out aloud and reacted to it saying:

“Bro y’all are clipping me out of context. Bro, I’m about to get smoked. How does he see it in seven minutes?”

N3on looked scared for his life as he read out Devin Haney’s tweet. It was clear that he did not mean whatever he said and was just trying to look tough for the camera.

The streamer often ends up doing or saying things to please the thousands of viewers who watch him. However, these very acts end up costing him when it actually comes down to doing it.