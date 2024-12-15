‘Like He’s Canelo’: Jake Paul vs. KSI Fight Back on the Table With Shocking $100 Million Condition, Fans React

The long-anticipated clash between Jake Paul and KSI may be closer than fans hoped, with a surprising $100 million condition now thrown into the mix. According to Jake’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, the primary roadblock in negotiations is the weight class. However, speaking to Fred Beck, Bidarian revealed that if KSI can guarantee $100 million, Jake would be willing to drop down in weight to make the fight happen.

Bidarian doubled down on Jake’s status as the ‘A-side’ in the negotiations, citing other lucrative offers they’ve received as justification for the hefty demand. Any fight with KSI needs to reflect his value in the boxing world.

While the statement raised eyebrows, it also set social media ablaze as fans reacted to the audacious demand and debated whether KSI could, or should, meet it,

“Nahhhh these clowns are treating KSI like he’s canelo. $100M?? Never seen someone be so scared of a YouTuber before,” one fan quipped. Another fan found Bidarian’s demand too high and said, “100m’s to cut weight what world is he living in, these lot be making too many demands and don’t want to compromise makes no sense.”

According to this fan, both Paul and KSI are just too scared to put their reputations on the line, “I’ve never seen two men more scared to fight each other than KSI and Jake Paul.” While this fan had a completely different take on it as he said, “This why Jake dodging lol. KSI not putting up enough money apparently.”

But even if KSI was willing to pay the $100 million, as ‘The Nightmare‘ had recently stated he would not fight at 200 lbs, which is what Jake was fighting at, before the Tyson bout.

KSI denies a Cruiserweight Paul bout

The weight debate between Jake Paul and KSI has been discussed earlier on an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive.

YouTuber, MrBeast, who was also present at the podcast, wasted no time pressing the Brit about the status of the bout, and KSI opened up about the ongoing struggle to agree on a weight class,

“I mean I’ve got a weight, 185, I’ve fought Tommy Fury at that weight as well. He (Jake) wants like 200…I can’t do it, I can’t get even heavier.”

“I find it too hard to fight at that weight,” KSI admitted, highlighting how the weight issue remains one of the biggest roadblocks in getting the fight finalized. Besides, since the Tyson fight broke every record it could, Paul has been called out by everyone and their moms. So it will be a surprise if he even considers fighting KSI now.