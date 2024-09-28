Ryan Garcia Reacts With Two Words as Devin Haney Slaps Him With Battery and Fraud Lawsuit

Things just keep getting worse for Ryan Garcia. Not only has he been banned from boxing for a year, but his former opponent is now trying to sue him for millions. According to reports, Devin Haney has filed a lawsuit against ‘KingRy’ alleging that he suffered ‘reputational damage’, physical injury, as well as emotional and mental distress as a result of Garcia doping before their fight.

Although ‘KingRy’ claims that he did not take it intentionally, the die has been cast and this lawsuit could end up costing him millions.

Garcia, who usually has a lot to say about ‘The Dream’ and otherwise seemed at a loss of words after the news broke.

“No words”

Well, well, well, the chickens have come home to roost, it seems. ‘KingRy‘, as he is popularly known had been tested positive for the use for ostarine, a PED for his fight against Haney. Now, while he absolutely battered Haney during their fight, the revelation that he had taken the help of performance enhancing drugs to do so, hasn’t gone down well with most people.

Garcia has already been in a lot of trouble for the last year or so, having said some truly bizarre nonsense, some of it so bigoted and racially charged that the President of the World Boxing Council himself released a statement expelling him from the organization.

Trouble, thy name is Ryan Garcia

Garcia had repeatedly used racial slurs to describe African Americans and made some truly insensitive remarks about George Floyd, a man murdered in 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck in an act of over policing of black people in America.

Everyone remembers the protests it had triggered during the middle of a raging pandemic. So, needless to say, Garcia didn’t just touch a nerve there, he stepped on it and then stomped.

The 25-year-old boxer had also claimed to be a white supremacist organization KKK and had made some truly disparaging remarks against the Muslim community during this time.

Even the founder of the Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, who represents Garcia had distanced himself from the boxer’s statements and ‘condemned his words in the strongest way possible’.

While these incidents were of an extreme nature, Garcia had previously seemed content to tweet about conspiracy theories and the evidence of extraterrestrials on the Earth.

The situation had escalated to a point where even the The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) had requested a mental health evaluation for the boxer prior to his fight against Haney.