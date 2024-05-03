Conor McGregor Unleashes Furious Rant Against Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley Over PED Controversy: ‘I’ll Bust Yous Both Up’

A few days ago reports emerged that Ryan Garcia had tested positive for banned substances in a pre-fight drug test. This, in addition to the weight missed, did not sit well with Conor McGregor who launched a rage-filled rant at Ryan Garcia. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley too caught some strays.

‘The Notorious’ has always been vehemently against performance enhancers of any kind. Not only does he advocate for a clean sport, McGregor often blasts fighters accused of cheating. That was again the case as he took to Twitter to blast Garcia. He said,

“Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean o malley was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each.”

The tweet has now been deleted but in a truer sense, nothing ever gets deleted off the internet. So…

In addition to this, Conor McGregor also went on to praise Devin Haney for his performance. He applauded ‘The Dream’ for stepping in the ring against someone who was overweight and also accused of cheating. ‘The Notorious’ also stated that if he were Haney’s father Garcia would be ‘dead’.

The Irish superstar ended the tweet with a rather morbid message saying, “GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR K**L YOURSELF.” This was presumably aimed at none other than Garcia who acted rather wildly in the build-up to the fight to sell the fight better.

Sean O’Malley catches Strays from his hero, Conor McGregor

According to a statement provided by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine the day before and the day of his shocking victory over Devin Haney last month. Now while the Mystic Mac seems enraged by this turn of events, his rage also seems to have spread to poor Sean O’Malley

Suga was also handed a six-month ban by the USADA in 2018 for abusing the same substance as Ryan Garcia. And McGregor doesn’t seem to have forgotten that. As a matter of fact, the Irishman threatened to ride him like an ostrich.



Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that binds to bodily proteins and stimulates the growth of muscles. It is used to improve performance by supporting athletes’ efforts to gain muscle mass, accelerate their rate of fat loss, and boost their capacity for endurance and recuperation. It will be interesting to see how the claims made against Ryan Garcia eventually play out.