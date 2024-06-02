Dmitry Bivol Earnings: Reports Reveal Russian Boxer’s Per Fight Earnings

With his victory against Malik Zinad on 1 June, Dmitry Bivol has now amassed an impressive pro-boxing record of 22-0 with 11 KO victories. Apart from building a superb record, ‘Kid Diamond’s’ awesome in-ring prowess also indicates that he makes some serious money from his fights. So here’s a deeper dive into how much the 33-year-old makes per fight.

Several trustworthy sources reveal that Bivol currently holds a net worth of about $10M. It’s reasonable to expect that most of it has come from his pro-boxing career.

Meanwhile, a report from ‘Marca’ gives the fans more clarity on how much money ‘Kid Diamond’ makes from each of his fights.

Apparently, Bivol’s fight purses have been through several ups and downs. He bagged about $5M for his fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. But that amount cannot be taken as his average fight purse given Canello’s unusual stardom.

So, the $1.9M that he earned from his December 2023 fight against Lyndon Arthur is a more accurate estimate of his average purse per fight.

With Bivol’s victory train rolling at full speed, it won’t be wrong to expect his average earnings per fight to only increase from here. And nobody can complain given the level of success he’s been having in the ring.

Malik Zinad couldn’t stand Dmitry Bivol’s strong punching combinations

Both Zinad and Bivol extended their arms looking to land jabs on their rival as often as possible. But the Russian did a far better job than his Libyan rival in terms of blocking strikes.

The fighters took to the ring with the mentality of delivering a slugfest and a slugfest it was. The boxers got into wild exchanges right from the first minute of the bout.

But apart from defending better, Bivol looked ahead of his rival in several regards. Zinad’s shots couldn’t have much effect on his tough chin. However, things turned even worse for the Libyan when Bivol followed his jabs with powerful hooks. One such combination knocked Zinad down in the first round itself.

The Russian boxer gained more and more control over the fight as the clock progressed.

The referee then decided he had seen enough at the 4:05 mark of the sixth round as he called a stop to the fight, declaring Bivol the winner via TKO.