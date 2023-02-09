$5 Million Worth Bugatti Owned by Andrew Tate Sold in Dubai?

The latest piece of information to unfold itself in the Andrew Tate arrest saga is immense.

Andrew Tate’s prized possession, his 4.8 Million pound Bugatti, is set to be seized and impounded if the British American is convicted of the charges filed against him.

It was revealed in late December that Romanian authorities arrested Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. Under suspicion of their alleged roles in a myriad of crimes, which include involvement in a human trafficking ring, r**e allegations, and money laundering schemes.

The brothers have since been detained and held in custody by the Romanian police forces. Tate has maintained his innocence, recapitulating on numerous occasions that he was innocent, and the current scenario is an attempt by powerful authorities to silence the contentious influencer.

Although Tate has spent over a month in prison now, nothing might devastate him more than possessing the knowledge that his treasured asset might now be confiscated from right under him, given the circumstances.

Also read: Andrew Tate Once Asked Joe Rogan if He Could Appear on the JRE but Was Turned Down

The Bugatti of Andrew Tate could be potentially seized and impounded!

Andrew Tate’s Bugatti has been the topic of conversations since the Top G rose to prominence. The Bugatti, estimated at a whopping 4.8 Million pounds, has been leveraged by the 36-year-old to displace his competition and establish his dominance.

In fact, the most remarkable incident occurred with the Bugatti, when Tate attempted to utilize it in order to demonstrate his superiority to famed climate activist Greta Thunberg. He was, however, quickly shut down following a witty response from the 20-year-old.

Now, amidst the chaos of his arrest, his Bugatti hangs in the balance, depending on the outcome of his arrest. The Bugatti is stored in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai. Tate paid the city a visit last year when he sparred atop a helipad.

In the wake of his arrest, Tate had numerous opulent vehicles of his, seized by Romanian authorities. It is now speculated that if the Top G is convicted of the crimes he is charged with, the Bugatti will be seized and impounded.

A representative from Romania’s administration of Impaired Assets has reportedly sent a request to officials in Dubai to transfer the vehicle over to Romania in a bid to freeze Tate’s assets.

Furthermore, it is reported that Romanian officials are in pursuit of flushing out any other assets the 36-year-old has across the world, including the US, UK, and Ireland.

Also read: “What Does He Know?” – Dana White Says Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 Lack of Promotion Claims Are “Ridiculous”

Andrew Tate’s luxurious car collection is now under police custody!

Tate has been an avid collector of luxurious vehicles. Although the Bugatti held high esteem and garnered a lot of eyes, being valued at 4.8 Million, the Top G also possessed other exceptional cars in his collection.

These cars were confiscated last month. The list included a Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, and a McLaren. These collectively hold a staggering value of 6 Million.

If Tate is indeed convicted of the charges filed against him, any monetary damages or charges incurred by the brothers will be deducted from their assets.

Also read: 2 Million Is Achievable”: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Believed to Make UFC History