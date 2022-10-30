UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Offered Surprising Shot at Boxing World Title!

Conor McGregor has been offered a shot at a boxing world title in what could be a sensational return to the squared ring! The ‘Notorious’ one has been presented with an opportunity to compete for a prestigious IBO title.

Conor McGregor is slated for a return to the octagon in early 2023 as per the former two-weight world champion himself, who announced it on his ‘IG live’.

The superstar has been provided a go at Dennis Hogan, the current IBO light middleweight title. Both fighters’ teams have been contacted for a potential contest that could wind up creating history. Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan a former Irish professional boxer is said to be keen on the fight according to Irish-boxing.com.

Steve Scanlan, Dennis Hogan’s manager shared his perspective on the encounter.

Scanlan stated-

“We have been in touch with both Spike and Conor’s team. Spike’s team will move heaven and earth to make this fight, so that is a much easier fight to make happen but we are just working through everything.”

The “Notorious’s” boxing history!

McGregor has previously stepped foot into the world of boxing, more than five years ago. This was a historic moment for combat sports as he competed against arguably the greatest defensive boxer in Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

The match exhibited that McGregor had the ability to last and perform incredibly well in a sport that he isn’t an expert at. He lasted 10 rounds before fatigue set in. An eventual knockout on the feet at the hands of Mayweather led to the referee ending the contest.

Since there is talks about Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, here’s highlights from the 2nd half of the their first fight🥊 @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA #Boxing pic.twitter.com/y7MfhJXMLH — GrindTimeTv🖲 (@GTTV_) June 23, 2022

Although prior to his return in 2o2o against Donald Cerrone, McGregor had stated that he would love to, he will win a boxing championship prior to his retirement. If things play out the way they do for the 34-year-old, he might just be able to.

The chance could not have come at a better time for Conor McGregor who has been aiming for a world championship within that domain for more than a decade.

Conor McGregor and his rumored return!

The 34-year-old is currently running a 15-hour schedule, in preparation for his upcoming movie, ‘Roadhouse’ with famed actor, Jake Gyllenhall.

Following that, the Irish international will resume his daily routine of intense training in the hopes of climbing back into the patented octagon of the UFC.

However, given the fact that Conor McGregor isn’t currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, he is ineligible to compete for a period entailing the next six months.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor can’t return until he completes 6 months in the USADA testing pool.#UFC280 pic.twitter.com/5Kc1GoO77m — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 22, 2022

With his return all but confirmed for the coming year, the resurgence of McGregor will be historic, suffice it to say.

