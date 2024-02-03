Despite Floyd Mayweather’s Negative Influence on ‘Devin Haney Fight,’ Ryan Garcia Wants to Spend Time with Him

Building friendships with legends in the game usually benefits rising talents, offering valuable guidance. However, for Ryan Garcia, this relationship recently led to a misdirection. ‘KingRy’ openly admitted that after spending time with Floyd Mayweather, he chose to back out of the Devin Haney fight, which was in advanced negotiations and nearly signed, ultimately leaving him without an opponent. Despite what happened right now, Garcia expressed a continued desire to hang out with the 50-0 legend, as evident from his recent comment on Mayweather’s Instagram post.

Recently, Mayweather shared a post on his Instagram featuring pictures and videos of him relaxing and enjoying his time in Cuba. In the post, we can see ‘Money’ at Cayo Santa Maria in a luxurious villa, walking around the swimming pool, and chilling inside the villa. As the view and the place Mayweather is at look quite spectacular, Garcia, commenting on it, stated, “That’s cool, no invite.”

Indeed, over some time, Garcia and Mayweather have become quite close, as they have been spotted together while running and attending NBA games. Now, as the boxing legend went on vacation in Cuba, breaking down the comment of Garcia, it is evident that he was genuinely in awe of the place and asked the boxing legend why he didn’t invite him.

It’s interesting that a few days ago, Garcia claimed that, following Mayweather’s advice, he chose to fight his promotion fighter, Rolly Romero, instead of Haney. However, this decision left him with no opponent, restarting talks about Haney vs Garcia. After Garcia’s recent comment, it seemed like he might not hang out anymore, but that’s not the case and they still share quite a strong bond.

Oscar De La Hoya warns Floyd Mayweather over Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recognizes the value Mayweather can bring to his boxer’s skill development. Acknowledging this, he has stated that he doesn’t object if Mayweather wants to share defensive strategies, but emphasizes that it shouldn’t go beyond that. De La Hoya took a shot at Mayweather on his Instagram stories, stating:

“Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring, that’s great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter like it says here, fu** off.”

Meanwhile, negotiations for Haney vs Garcia are back on after the Romero bout didn’t materialize. To prevent a repeat, Oscar sent a clear warning to Mayweather. It will be interesting to see how effective this advice proves to be.