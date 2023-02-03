“Can Not Die”: Andrew Tate Leaves Fans Stunned With Cryptic Post After Extended Detention

Andrew Tate’s recent arrest saga is being closely followed around the globe. The former kickboxer was arrested from his house in Romania on December 29th, 2022, along with his brother. Because of an ongoing investigation linking them to human trafficking and money laundering.

Since then, the British American personality has become more popular than ever. Hence, every tweet or post he makes starts new speculation online. The same happened recently when he left the fans stunned after posting a cryptic tweet on Twitter.

Andrew Tate leaves fans stunned with cryptic post after extended detention

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were initially said to be in police detention for 30 days after being arrested on December 29th. However. their detention was later increased by another 30 days as the police continued to investigate the case.

In the meantime, Tate’s Twitter account is very active despite the social media star being in jail. It seems like he regularly posts on Twitter. And one of his recent tweets has stunned the fans.

In a recently posted tweet, Andrew Tate was compared to Master Po, the title character of the Kung Fu Panda franchise. While suggesting that Master Po cannot die, Tate’s account wrote, “Master Po can not die”

Master Po can not die. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 2, 2023

It is worth noting that Andrew Tate has often talked about being in danger of being killed by the matrix, the people in higher authority. However, it remains unclear whether his recent tweet was an indication of that or something else.

It is also worth noting that Tate isn’t actually posting from his account as he is in jail. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tate’s new lawyer clarified the same. She stated that it was someone else posting on Twitter. However, she didn’t name the entity.

Who is representing the Tate brothers in their trial?

It’s safe to say that Andrew Tate and his brother have found themselves in a lot of trouble right now. Being accused of money laundering and human trafficking, they certainly need the best attorneys to hopefully get the charges dropped.

In an attempt to do so, the Tate brothers have hired a very notable attorney who has experience working with some high-profile names in the past. Tina Glandian, who has represented the likes of Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson, has been hired to fight this case for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.

That said, it remains to be seen whether or not Tina Glandian can help the two get out of this mess or not. What do you guys think about the extension of Tate’s detention? What is your reaction to his tweet?