Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Fight Date, Venue, Ticket Info, Streaming Options, and Card Lineup

UFC fighter Paige VanZant, and Elle Brooke have been trading off verbal jabs at each other before the MisFits Boxing 15. The two will clash heads for the Middleweight title on Saturday. But ahead of the fight, let’s take a look at some of the other details like the ticket info and more importantly, where you can watch the fight online.

So the fight will take place on May 25 at Texas’ NRG Arena in Houston as the TikToker turned boxing sensation, Brooke will defend her MisFits title against the former MMA fighter in the main event.

The co-main event will feature former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell taking on the self-proclaimed adventure athlete, Tristan Hamm at 200 lbs weight limit.

The MFB 15 card is available on Dazn’s streaming platform with the pay-per-view events scheduled to start at 7 PM, ET. Besides the main event and co-main events, the card features six more bouts. As the MisFits Boxing Co-President stated,

” (This will be the) Biggest female fight we’ve ever had in this space and the number of people watching in the arena, and worldwide on DAZN.”

While Oscar Perez vs. Rafael Reyes is on the prelims as the two duke it out to decide the winner at 135 pounds, Tik-Tok sensation Jeremy Park will face Anthony Vargas on the main card, kicking off the cruiserweight tournament.

The main card will feature several other debuts while bringing the fans some familiar names. In the LW division, Lil CraCra and Yuddy Gang will continue the tournament, while OJ Rose takes on Brendan Kelly at 160 lbs. Meanwhile, Alaena Potocnik returns to action after losing to Jully Poca in the ring to touch gloves with Lauren Baker.

Now as for the remaining bouts, Bi Nguyen vs. Silvia Fernandez fight at 115lbs. And Alysia Magen takes on Jessica Duban at 145 pounds.

But most eyes will be focused on Vanzant and Brooke. Now ahead of the hotly anticipated bout, Brooke has called out VanZant, taking a sly dig at her taunting her mentality.

MFB champion takes a dig at Paige VanZant, calls out her “loser mentality”

Before the two touch gloves and duke it out in the ring, MFB MW champion Elle Brooke has come out to slam Paige VanZant. The young Tik-Toker turned boxer has criticized Vanzant’s “loser mentality” as a retort to the former UFC fighter’s comments about her.

Mentioning her time in BKFC, Brooke tweeted that Vanzant couldn’t win against two “journeywomen” despite BKFC trying to make her a star.

In essence, she said that the 30-year-old takes easy fights and still manages to lose them! Now that’s a serious burn. Maybe Vanzant will KO her out and prove her wrong. Or maybe we’ll witness a repeat of her BKFC history.