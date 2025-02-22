Floyd Mayweather Reveals His $402M Real Estate Portfolio of 60+ Properties, Encouraging Everyone to Invest

(L) Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday February 4, 2025 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Floyd “Money” Mayweather didn’t just make a fortune inside the ring—he’s making even more outside of it. Known for raking in hundreds of millions during his undefeated boxing career, Mayweather has now turned his focus to real estate, and he’s not keeping his success a secret.

The retired boxing legend has now revealed that he owns a $402 million real estate portfolio spanning 60+ properties, and he’s encouraging fans to get in the game too.

According to Mayweather, investing in real estate is one of the smartest ways to build generational wealth, and if he can do it, so can anyone willing to put in the work. Floyd’s deal, which included over 1,000 affordable housing units in Upper Manhattan, was one of the biggest real estate transactions in NYC that year.

It marked a full-circle moment for Mayweather, who grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and once lived in a cramped one-bedroom apartment with seven family members. Now, he owns an entire portfolio of properties in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world.

The undefeated boxer took to Instagram to share with fans an insight into his real estate portfolio. In addition to this, he also encouraged fans to follow in his footsteps and invest in real estate. “Well, lately I purchased 62 apartment buildings in New York City. Guess what, you can do the same, it’s all about making power moves.”, he recommended.

However, this is not the first major investment in New York for the undefeated champion and his business portfolio expansion does not seem to end with real estate either.

Mayweather wants to own a piece of the New York Giants! ‘Money’ is leading a group looking to buy a 10% stake in the four-time Super Bowl champions, and the deal is shaping up to be huge.

Floyd’s new power move

Sources tell TMZ Sports that Mayweather and real estate mogul Meyer Orbach are putting together a massive offer, with another big-money investor who could be joining the team soon.

The expected price tag? Around $700 million. In fact, Mayweather has already moved $200 million into an escrow account, showing just how serious he is.

I’m always making moves to add to my portfolio: https://t.co/2CuLp5Mot8 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 18, 2025



While Orbach refused to comment on it any further, it should be noted that he knows a thing or two about the game, having already owned nearly 20% of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Giants, one of the most historic franchises in the NFL, are currently valued at $7.5 billion, according to Forbes. With John Mara and Steve Tisch looking to sell part of their stake, the timing for Floyd diving in couldn’t be better.

And as for whether Mayweather has support from other NFL team owners? Sources say he’s already received letters of support from two—so this could really happen. Now that’s money!