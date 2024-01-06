Ryan Garcia Drops Shocking Divorce News with Drea Celina, Hours After Welcoming New Born

It appears that despite winning in their careers, some combat sports stars are currently facing challenging times in their personal lives. Recently, we witnessed the breakup news of Alex Pereira, and now unfortunate news has emerged from the boxing world as Ryan Garcia, just minutes after announcing the birth of his first-born son, revealed news of his divorce from his wife on Instagram.

Recently, Garcia shared a heartwarming photo of his firstborn son, revealing the child’s name as Henry Leo Garcia. Additionally, Garcia stated that he is confident Henry will be 10 times better in strength and looks. However, soon after this heartwarming news, he shared the unfortunate news of his divorce with his wife, Andrea Celina, with whom he already has his second daughter. He expressed that he was entering this new chapter with a heavy heart. Garcia stated:

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce. While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority.”

In the post, Garcia thanked Drea for being an incredible partner and a great mom to their two kids. Despite the separation, his focus is on their children’s well-being. And he stated that he is committed to working together for the kids’ needs and best interests.

Drea and Garcia have been together since 2019, and soon after, Drea gave birth to their daughters (Bela). After spending 5 years together, the couple has now decided to move on and part ways. Despite speed bumps in their relationship, they will remain together solely for the growth and well-being of their kids.

Ryan Garcia – Drea Celina Past Drama

Garcia and Celina have had troubles in their past. In October 2020, a video of the Mexican boxer kissing TikTok star Malu Trevejo went viral. When Drea saw it, she reacted harshly on her Instagram story, but they later patched up. Seeing Drea’s posts afterward confirmed that things were back to normal between them.

However, it seems there was something off between them again, and they finally decided to move on from each other. While, as Garcia stated, their priority is to raise their kid in a good environment.