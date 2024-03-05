Tristan Tate Publicly Humiliates Disney’s Mermaid Halle Bailey Labeling Her Face ‘Objectively Ugly'”

Tristan Tate did not hold back when talking about Disney Mermaid Halle Bailey. The young actress played Ariel in Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid. The movie got mixed reviews in regards to the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel. Although, one thing everyone agreed on was that her singing was perfect for the role.

Advertisement

However, Tristan Tate had some strong criticism for the young actress. Amid a debate on whether Bailey was ‘ugly’ or not by Hollywood standards, Tate had this to say:

“She’s in good shape and not wholly unattractive. But her face is objectively ugly.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet:



According to Tate, although he believes Halle Bailey is not wholly unattractive, he does believe her face is ‘ugly’, a matter of personal preference. The comments section on his tweet was divided, with some agreeing with him, while others disagreed. Some fans went to the extent of even calling him ‘racist‘.

However, Tristan Tate was just sharing his opinion and responding to a tweet on X. He recently even called out Logan Paul in a recent interview.

Tristan Tate calls out Logan Paul for constantly ‘dissing’ him

Tristan Tate destroyed Logan Paul with his words in an interview with Rob Moore on YouTube. Moore sat for an exclusive interview with the former kickboxer recently. During the interview, Moore asked the former kickboxer whether the Tate brothers would fight the Paul brothers. He responded by saying,

Advertisement

“As for Logan saying my name, he’s had what, 6 fights, lost them all or lost all but one. He pretends to be a fighter because he can garnish attention.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 1:55:46 onwards):

He also went on to say that he has a reputation as a fighter that Logan Paul would never have. Tristan Tate pulled out an example of being locked up in prison. He claims that if ‘The Maverick’ were to be locked up in prison, he would come out with a higher body count than his fiance Nina Agdal.

Tate claims he is feared and respected as a fighter. Whereas Logan Paul is only a fighter in the eyes of the internet and has not proved himself against any worthy opponents.

The former kickboxer also went on to say that he has no problems with Jake Paul and they share a brotherly bond. He only has beef with Logan Paul because he keeps dragging his name in the mud and calling him out.