Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua Purse and Payouts: Boxers’ Earnings Estimated $70M, Per Reports

Francis Ngannou will take on Anthony Joshua in Riyadh a few hours from now. Ngannou realized a long-time dream last year by taking on Tyson Fury in the boxing ring. ‘The Predator’ took a big risk by betting on himself and parting ways with the UFC. A year on from that decision, it is safe to say that Ngannou has made the right choice for him as well as his team. Thanks to his performance against Fury, Ngannou became a highly sought-after opponent of heavyweight boxing.

Francis Ngannou purse vs Anthony Joshua

According to reports from Fox Sports, ‘The Predator’ is set to earn a whopping $20 million for his fight against Anthony Joshua. It is worth noting that this amount does not include his share of PPV revenues. This is merely his purse for the fight. This is a massive increase from his last fight in the squared circle against Fury.

Against Tyson Fury, it is reported that Ngannou made a whopping $10 million. Therefore, he will be doubling his money against Joshua. Interestingly, the purse for his fight against Joshua pales in comparison to what he made in his last UFC fight. Ngannou confirmed that he made $600,000 for his fight against Gane. Therefore, he will be earning more than 33x his last fight in the UFC.

Anthony Joshua purse vs Francis Ngannou

‘AJ’ is no stranger to big purses in boxing. The British fighter is reportedly making a whopping $50 million for his fight against Ngannou, according to Independent. Therefore, the combined purse for the main event will be $70 million. It is interesting to note that, similar to Ngannou, this does not include his split of the PPV revenue. In his last fight, Joshua took on Otto Wallin. It is reported that Joshua took home anywhere between $10-$12 million for that fight.

Other fights on the card

Although the hype is heavily built around Ngannou v Joshua, there will be a significant number of bouts taking place on the night. Names such as Joseph Parker, Roman Fury, and Magomed Kurbanov will feature in what is expected to be a cracker of an event.



The card between Joshua and Ngannou also features the following fights:

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

Start time and main event walkouts

The timings of the ring walks for Joshua vs. Ngannou are set for 10:50 p.m. UK / 5:50 p.m. ET, but they could alter depending on how long the undercard bouts run. The undercard starts at 4 p.m. UK /11 a.m. ET.