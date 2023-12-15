Leon Edwards Dad: Everything You Need To Know About Rocky’s Father

What happened at the UFC 296 press conference was something we don’t see often. Colby Covington was fierce with his verbal attacks, doing what he is known for—trash-talking. However, during the presser, he crossed the line when Covington made a controversial comment about his late father. After this, Leon Edwards threw a bottle at him and immediately wanted to get his hands on him. While this has become the talk of the town, many fans have questions about Leon Edwards’ father. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Edwards was born in Kingston, Jamaica, where he used to live with his father, mother and brother in a small wooden shack room with Zinc Roof. Meanwhile, talking about his father, the name isn’t known. But in an interview, Edwards revealed that as he grew up, he was the only one in his neighborhood with a remote-control car and a bike, thanks to his father.

Advertisement

However, he slowly started realizing that his father was involved in questionable activities. So, everyone showed him respect, and he became important in the community. However, with crime surrounding him everywhere, his father took him and his family, moving to Birmingham, Edwards.

There, Rocky got involved with local gangs, and he found out that his father had been murdered in a London nightclub while Rocky was still a teenager. Talking to ESPN, he stated:

“When I was 14, my father was murdered. He was shot and killed at a nightclub in London. It was something to do with money. I don’t know what exactly. It was some mad s***, but I knew that it could happen.”

Subsequently, three years later, after being surrounded by crime and everything Edwards, with his brother took up MMA. He took up MMA at the age of 17 so that he could distance himself from crime and other things.

What Did Colby Covington Say at UFC 296 Presser About Leon Edwards Dad?

It was one of the most heated and full of verbal jabs pressers that fight fans have seen in recent times, and the major reason behind this was Colby Covington, who made some of the most controversial statements. Out of many, one of the biggest talking points of the night was what he said. If you missed the presser, ‘Chaos’ brought his dad up and said he is in hell. He stated,

Advertisement

“I’m bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We’ll say ‘what’s up’ to your dad while we’re there.”

Indeed, now that we know the tragic passing of his dad, it triggered Edwards, and he was full of rage, as if he wanted the fight right now. This controversial statement not only didn’t sit well with him but also drew backlash from fans on the internet.