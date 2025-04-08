’Goat With Driiiip!: UFC Champ Jon Jones Impresses Nina Maria Daniele and Fans With His Bold Look in Latest Collab

Jon Jones had UFC fans swooning all over him after his latest Instagram post — and no, it wasn’t him making the Tom Aspinall title unification fight official. While supporters have been eagerly awaiting that fateful day, Jones has been dressing up and offering to make fans rich.

The UFC heavyweight champ teamed up with clothing brand Young LA for a generous giveaway, offering $5,000 in gift cards — fifty lucky fans each scoring a $100 prize.

Many in the comments were happy to let him know that they would rather pay $79.99 to watch him fight interim heavyweight champion Aspinall. Especially since the last few days have been full of rumors regarding his retirement.

Jones apparently wants to get to 784 days as the champion and get past Stipe Miocic’s record as the longest-reigning title UFC heavyweight title holder and then call it a day.

Of course, the Rochester native has neither confirmed nor denied this at any point, but given the delay in signing the fight contract, fans can’t be blamed for speculating. In the meantime, people flocked to the comments of his new post for a few interesting remarks.

The comments section was full of people tagging their friends for a chance to win a gift card, including Jones’ old friend Conor McGregor, who tagged Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta.

But there was also the odd admirer praising the red tracksuit that Bones had on, asking for free samples. “let me get 5 of em big uce!” one fan commented.

UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele, on the other hand, was praising the champ saying, “The Goat with the Driiiip.”



And naturally, there were also comments from fans who wanted to see Jones announce his fight against Aspinall, “Day 700 of being scared of Tom Aspinall,” and “Anything but fighting Tom.”

In the meantime, Aspinall has given these fans some hope after concluding a meeting with top UFC brass.

Aspinall promises big news.

The interim heavyweight champion at the UFC London event last month with a rubber duck, an unsubtle taunt to Jones, calling him out for ‘ducking’ him for so long.

However, watching the night of fights wasn’t the only thing on Aspinall’s agenda, he was also there to meet with the UFC brass, Dana White and Hunter Campbell.

Following the event, he had a meeting with them, and in an episode of Ariel Helwani’s Show on YouTube, he gave fans some good news.

“We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing, and I understand my position now. I understand what the company’s doing now, and you’ve got to stay tuned, my friend. There’s some big news coming.”

The Brit also praised Campbell for being extremely personable and reasonable with both him and his team, which gave him a lot of reaffirmation regarding his current position in the UFC.

“After the meeting, I’m feeling very optimistic about things. I’m in a really, really good spot with everything and my future moving forward. I think it’s exciting times, man. Really exciting times,” he continued.

Aspinall also spoke about the long break he has been on, waiting for ‘Bones’ to confirm the fight. He claims that it is not too long of a break, although it has been over 550 days since he won the title.