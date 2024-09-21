Gervonta Davis’ Next Fight to Clash With Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Rematch

Gervonta Davis may be making a very risky play. The boxing champion is currently looking to set the date for his next fight and according to recent reports, this fight may get scheduled for same day as the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

‘Tank’ will look to take on Lamont Roach with his WBA lightweight title on the line. Although both fights may take place on the same date, one will take place in the United States, while the other takes place in Saudi Arabia.

The Fury vs. Usyk rematch is part of Riyadh Season under Turki Alalshikh and is one of the biggest fights of the year with all the heavyweight titles on the line.

For ‘Tank’ Davis to try and compete against this fight, he would need to fight another big name, and not Lamont Roach.

“Per sources: Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach possible for Dec. 21 in a PBC on Prime Video PPV at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, D.C. “

They will set up this fight as a regional grudge match between Baltimore and Washington D.C. Despite the obvious tribalism and the boxer’s attempt to cash in on it is not going to be enough when there are two mega stars fighting for a bigger prize, with much more at stake on the other side of the world in an event whose production values will be difficult to match.

‘Tank’ Davis is one of the biggest draws in boxing that’s for sure. But he’s not bigger than Usyk and Fury and so runs the chance of getting punked on ticket sales.

