‘Why Not Fight KSI?’: Logan Paul Confronts Jake Paul After Canelo Alvarez Bout Collapses

The boxing world has been on edge wondering what Jake Paul will do next after his potential fight against Canelo Alvarez collapsed at the last minute. Even his own brother, Logan Paul, is curious about his next move, so naturally, he had a suggestion for him.

No, it’s not another faux poster of the brothers looking like they’re about to fight only for HBO to reveal that it’s a Keeping up with the Kardashians-styled documentary, but with the ‘Suite life of Logan and Jake’. This time, Logan is serious. So, he really wants his brother to move on from Canelo and instead fight his best frenemy and PRIME co-founder, KSI.

KSI has long wanted to fight Jake but the ‘Problem Child’ has been denying the chance for years now. So, now that Jake is without a fight, Logan finally confronted him. “You know I gotta ask right, now that you’re homeless, and unemployed, why don’t you fight KSI?”, he said.

Jake continued singing the same song and responded with- “I want a real boxer, that’s why I wanted the deadliest boxer (Canelo).”

‼️ Logan Paul asks Jake Paul why he won’t fight KSI [Via – @LoganPaul’s YT] pic.twitter.com/chImyQZQMg — IFN (@IfnBoxing) February 19, 2025

While KSI has remained one of Jake’s biggest online rivals, Jake seems focused on proving himself against professional boxers rather than influencers or YouTubers. Unfortunately, fighting 58-year-old legends is a funny way of showing it.

Well, while he tries to fix Jake up with KSI, it seems Logan himself has a fight on his hands in the WWE and it might not even be kayfabe!

Logan clears up Tiffany Stratton situation

A few weeks ago, a behind-the-scenes video surfaced, showing Logan having a conversation with WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and offering her advice on wrestling. Later, another clip circulated in which Ludwig Kaiser, Stratton’s real-life boyfriend, humorously chased Paul with a steel chair after hearing about the alleged flirting incident.

On his Impaulsive podcast episode featuring WWE commentator, Michael Cole as a guest, Logan clarified what actually happened. He revealed that Stratton was originally scheduled to be on the podcast but had to cancel. He first categorically denied the allegations and said, “This is the dumbest narrative. I don’t even want to feed into it. Michael Hayes is the one who started this.”

According to Paul, he was merely offering advice to Stratton as a fellow WWE performer.

“I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, ‘If you ever need advice on how to be a better wrestler or anything’—I know she’s the Women’s Champion, but I’m THE champion of everything.”, he added.

Logan is a rather gifted athlete, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that he wanted to offer her some tips about how to do a good moonsault better or a frog splash.

This is where one of WWE’s VPs, Michael Hayes saw him and jokingly accused him of flirting, and the situation spiraled from there. Kaiser took the accusations as such leading to his playful backstage confrontation with Paul.

Of course, as a new father, this is the last kind of controversy that ‘The Maverick’ wants to get involved in.