Jake Paul Earnings: How Much Money Does ‘The Problem Child’ Make from His Boxing Fights?

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will step into the ring this weekend against Ryan Bourland in what will be his tenth professional fight. What started as an exhibition fight against a fellow YouTuber has slowly morphed into a profession for the ‘Problem Child’. Paul has slowly but surely established himself as one of the biggest names in the sport. Naturally, given his notoriety, Paul is able to earn massive paydays for himself.

How much will Jake Paul make for his fight against Ryan Bourland?

At this point in time, there is no concrete information about how much Jake Paul will earn for his fight against Bourland. Needless to say, Paul will easily cross the eight-figure mark. However, it is important to note that Paul will not be taking anything from this fight.

His purse from the upcoming fight will be donated to charities in Puerto Rico to help the promotion of boxing in the Island he now calls home.

How much did Paul make in his last fight?

Jake Paul’s last fight was against Andre August in December 2023. The ‘Problem Child’ earned a knockout win inside three minutes. For his efforts against August, it is reported that Paul made a whopping $7 million.

How much did Jake Paul earn in 2023?

Paul fought thrice in 2023. He started with a loss against Tommy Fury and followed that up with wins against the likes of Nate Diaz and Andre August. For his efforts in 2023, Paul earned a whopping $47 million.

This made him the third-highest paid boxer in the world behind the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua. Paul beat the likes of Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia among others on the list.

How does Jake Paul out earn other boxers?

Jake Paul is able to out earn big names such as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia as he runs his own fight promotion company. The ‘Problem Child’ is able to keep a bigger piece of the pie to himself as he controls all aspects of the fight and does not have to give a cut to a promoter.

Jake Paul fight record

The ‘Problem Child’ has a record of 8-1 so far in his career. The only loss has been against Tommy Fury. Out of his eight wins, only three wins have gone to the judges scorecards.