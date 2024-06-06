Undisputed Heavyweight Champ Oleksandr Usyk Picks Terence Crawford for Victory over Canelo Alvarez

The boxing world is going abuzz with speculations after rumors of a match between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez got out into the open. Despite the fight not being confirmed, Crawford’s best buddy and current undisputed HW boxer, Oleksandr Usyk gave his view on the matchup. The Ukrainian named the southpaw, Crawford as the favorite to win the fight if it ever materializes.

Opening up to the hosts of the popular channel, ‘3 Knockdown Rule,’ Usyk placed his bets on Crawford when asked about who’d win in a bout between the Super MW champion and the WBO, WBA WW champ, Crawford.

“I like Terence (Crawford), he’s a friend but he’s a crazy man. Listen, I say, Terence win, yes. Terence win but listen, Terence he is a different man.”

Despite the weight difference, Usyk has ‘Bud’ as the winner if he goes up against Canelo. In his defense, the HW champ has a strong point to make. He said that the American is a “smart” fighter who is exceptional in maintaining distance. The Ukrainian also pointed out Crawford’s counterpunching ability and the way he paces himself in a fight.

In effect, he believes that these qualities make Crawford a better fighter than the super middleweight. On top of it, Usyk claimed that even though Crawford is a master in the Southpaw stance, his ability to switch into an orthodox position and fire away immediately is truly unmatched.

Well, the champ has a point here. ‘Bud’ in essence ended the debate, dismantling Errol Spence Jr to prove his mettle and cement himself as one of boxing’s greats. Additionally, Usyk also gave his thoughts on the light heavyweight superfight between Dimitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, naming his pick amongst the two champions.

Oleksandr Usyk picks Bivol over Beterbiev as the winner

For avid ‘3 Knockdown Rule’ viewers, the recent episode wasn’t a regular one as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk made a surprise appearance. With the champ present, the hosts made use of the opportunity and asked him for his take on some matchups including the Crawford vs Canelo one.

However, before that, they even enquired about the upcoming LHW superfight between Russian champions, Dimitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Contrary to popular opinion where fans take the side of the ruthless power puncher, Beterbiev, Usyk named Bivol as the favorite to win the bout.

Having watched Bivol fight in his typical Soviet style of stick and move, Uysk is convinced that the Russian has what it takes to counter Beterbiev’s offense – graceful footwork and exceptional counter-punching ability.